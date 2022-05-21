‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Will Linda Hunt’s Hetty Make an Appearance in Season 13 Finale?

The NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale is on the horizon, but unfortunately, it won’t include Linda Hunt’s much loved Hetty.

“She was in at the beginning of this season and then we had her disappear,” Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told Parade. “The plan is to follow that up next [season] with some reveal.”

The actress has been missing from the screen a lot since COVID began in 2020. And last season, she only made a few visits to the series, including an appearance during the finale.

Before season 12 premiered, Gemmill chatted with TVLine about Hunt’s place on the show. And he said that because of her age, she had to be cautious about working. So, she opted to miss most of the filming.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe,” he said. “And Linda (now age 77) is a little extra special in terms of how we have to look out for her.”

The following year, when the season was ready to close, Gemmill once again mentioned the actress. And he shared that she was feeling great and confident enough to make it for the finale.

“Linda was away a lot more this season because of COVID and us trying to keep her safe…. And then finally, Linda had both her vaccines,” he said at the time. “She was feeling great, and she came back [for the finale]. And she was so happy to be back. She had been gone for so long and hadn’t really interacted with anyone, so she was just so thrilled to be back on set.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Left Unanswered Questions With Linda Hunt’s Hetty

However, when this year’s story began, Linda Hunt wasn’t as comfortable returning to NCIS: Los Angeles full time. So the writer gave her an out by sending Hetty back to Syria, where she was during season 12. Apparently, the operations manager had left things in chaos when she flew back to the states, and she had to fix them.

So far, Hetty has only shown her face in the LA office once. But the show has been careful to keep her relevant to the story. For example, Callen is still exploring the mystery behind his childhood and how he was an orphan groomed to be a spy.

As the plot suggests, it may have been Hetty who was responsible for that. And the series can’t leave that question unanswered forever.

“We’ve pitted her a little bit against Callen in terms of what he went through as a child, so that’s something we’re very eager to explore and have fun with,” Gemmill continued with Parade. “That’ll be focus for us in Season 14 when we come back.”

In any case, the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale will still be full of action and suspense without the beloved Hetty. Watch it on Sunday, May 22 at 9/8c on CBS.