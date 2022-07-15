‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Wishes Fatima Actress Medalion Rahimi Happy Birthday in ‘Badass’ Post

NCIS: Los Angeles star Medalion Rahimi celebrates her birthday today, July 15th! The actress portrays Special Agent Fatima Namazi on the show. The official NCIS: Los Angeles Instagram account took to the app to wish her a happy birthday.

Currently, the NCIS star has an impressive 64.6K followers on her Instagram page. Fans were quick to respond to the post.

“@medalion_r happy birthday my dear badass Queen,” wrote user @antonia_stathis.

Next, Medalion Rahimi responded to the post herself. She wrote back, “y’all are too much” with a series of celebratory emojis.

Other users commented to wish her happy birthday. User @vmbrederode wrote, “Happy birthday greetings from The Netherlands.”

The NCIS: Los Angeles Twitter account also got in on the action. They wrote, “This is a Fatima stan account always, and even more so on Medalion Rahimi’s birthday. Cheersr to another badass trip around the sun! @medalionR.”

The official CBS account responded. They said, “Happy birthday @medalionR. Thanks for being a part of our CBS family!”

Other Twitter users commented on the post. “Happy Birthday Medalion!! Thank you for bringing Fatima to life,loving the character,hope you’re having a wonderful day,” user @PunkRockKittie tweeted.

The popular series just announced its Season 14 premiere date. The show began airing in 2009.

Medalion Rahimi Before ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Medalion Rahimi’s first stint with the NCIS franchise occurred back in 2014. Long before she had been cast as Special Agent Fatima Namazi, she played the role of “Lila” in an NCIS Season 11 episode called “The Admiral’s Daughter.”

However, that’s not all. She also made another appearance with the franchise in 2018. That year, she portrayed Jazmine Hendricks in a Season 5 episode of NCIS: New Orleans called “Sheepdogs.” Rahimi also extended her acting talents to another popular criminal franchise: Criminal Minds. She portrayed a secretary in a Season 9 episode called “Final Shot,” which aired in 2013.

Rahimi played Elody in the popular 2017 teen drama film Before I Fall based on the novel of the same name. However, Rahimi has played other roles outside the crime-TV universe. Most notably, she starred as Princess Isabella in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Still Star-Crossed. However, while the show was one of her first breaks, it was canceled by ABC after one season.

More recently, in 2022, she played the role of Danielle, Erica’s girlfriend in Netflix’s hit Pam & Tommy. The show covers the tumultuous relationship between actress Pamela Anderson and drummer Tommy Lee. Recently, Pam & Tommy co-star Lily James revealed interested in playing Janis Joplin.

If Rahimi continues landing roles in major productions like that one, the NCIS: Los Angeles star will be a household name before you know it.