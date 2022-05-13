‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Previews His New Upcoming Series ‘Zorro’

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama may spend his Monday nights solving some major crimes with his NCIS teammates. However, the former That ’70s Show star is now gearing up to portray one classic hero. Donning the mask of one legendary vigilante in Disney’s upcoming series Zorro.

The new television project is described as “a Zorro for this generation.” It is also one into which Valderrama is excited to step. The television star tells Drew Barrymore in a recent interview, it is what Zorro meant for him growing up that drew him to the series.

“Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero,” the NCIS star says of the upcoming Disney TV series.

“And it’ll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story,” Valderrama adds. “And it’ll be grounded in authenticity.”

NCIS’s Wilmer Valderrama Gets Ready to Portray a Popular Masked Vigilante Hero

In this upcoming Disney streaming series, the NCIS star portrays the masked swashbuckling hero Zorro. The project was announced late last year and is described by Disney as being full of “richly drawn contemporary characters.”

Disney also notes that the Zorro series focuses on highlighting “relationships set against the action, drama, suspense, and humor.”

In short, it’s exactly everything we expect from a Zorro series…plenty of exciting adventure! And, in addition to his starring role in the long-awaited series, Wilmer Valderrama will be serving as Zorro’s executing producer.

Wilmer Valderrama Is Excited to Bring Zorro Back to the Small Screen

When discussing the upcoming Disney series, Wilmer Valderrama notes that he is excited to partner with the rest of the showrunners. People such as fellow Zorro executive producer Gary Marsh. The NCIS star also notes that he is excited to bring “Zorro back into the family (Disney) after 60 years.”

It’s exciting to be a part of the Zorro legacy, Valderrama adds. The star notes that the impact the hero has on generations is incredibly important. And, Valderrama adds, it’s a dream come true to show “other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories.”

It’s A Big Year For NCIS Star Wilmer Valderrama

The upcoming Zorro series is just one of many projects that the NCIS star has in the works right now. Recently, Wilmer Valderrama provided the voice of the Madrigal patriarch Agustín in the wildly popular animated Disney film Encanto.

Additionally, Valderrama is reprising his role as the popular foreign exchange student Fez in the That ’70s Show. Valderrama and many of his former costars are appearing in the Netflix spin-off series, That ’90s Show.

“It is a lot on my plate,” Valderrama tells Drew Barrymore.

“But I’m up for the challenge,” the star adds.