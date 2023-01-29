Former ‘NCIS’ Actress Returns To The Show For The First Time Since 2005

Tania Raymonde, the actress who played Anna Real in a 2005 installment of NCIS, is returning to the series—but not as Anna Real.

In her first appearance, Raymonde’s character was the abused ex-wife of high-powered dirty government operative Guyman Purcell. Anna threatened to tell the government about his illegal dealings if he didn’t let her leave him, so he ordered her execution. The hitmen he hired killed her sister by mistake, thinking it was her, and Anna had been on the run for years until she crossed paths with the team.

In her next NCIS episode, the actress will play a completely different type of persona. The February 6th installment, titled Evil Eye, will show Raymonde in the role of Chloe Marlene, a famous actress who causes the agents trouble by following them around during a horrifying murder investigation.

“In preparation for a role, a world-renowned actress shadows the NCIS team as they investigate a decapitation case,” reads the official synopsis, per CarterMatt.

Between NCIS gigs, Tania Raymonde played Alex Rousseau on the hit series Lost. She also had recurring roles in Switched at Birth and Cold Case.

‘NCIS’ Sister Series, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Coming to an End

Raymonde rejoins the NCIS franchise as it has some major shakeups. First, a new spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii, debuted in the fall of 2021. The following month, the original series lost its headlining star, Mark Harmon. And now, the long-running sister show, NCIS: Los Angeles, is coming to a close.

“For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, shared in a statement, per Variety. “It’s no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise.”

“From day one, the cast, producers, and crew were amazing network/studios partners, and their teamwork, talent, and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve,” she added.

NCIS: Los Angeles is the second-longest-running franchise series next to the original show. It will conclude on May 14th. A new series—NCIS: Sydney—will take LA’s place, however. There is no official release date for the show just yet, but CBS confirmed the project in February 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural international series of NCIS to Australian shores,” said Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand. “It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show and incorporate the superior NCIS storytelling while introducing new Australian characters and locations. We can’t wait to get production underway.”