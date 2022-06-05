Former ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Shows Off New Look at Special Event Honoring Betty White

Pauley Perrette, the beloved former NCIS star, showed off a bright, sunflower sort of look to honor the memory of late Betty White and her work with animals.

Perrette, aka Abby Sciuto on NCIS, attended the Beastly Ball fundraiser for the Los Angeles Zoo. And it’s probably not a surprise that White, given her love of animals, was a huge supporter of the zoo since its creation 55 years ago. Perrette continues to be.

On Sunday, Perrette posted photos from the event. She’s wearing a very feminine, sunflower-splashed maxi dress. And unlike her goth character in NCIS, Perrette’s hair now is colored bright yellow. She pulled it back in a ponytail for the event. However, she’s still true to her whimsical soul, because she’s rocking rainbow locks. You could only see the yellow highlights in the photos.

Perrette captioned the photos: “Supporting our beloved LA Zoo. We are FINALLY BACK AT OUR ANNUAL #BeastlyBall fundraiser and honoring our beloved Betty White My first time at LA ZOO without her MISS HER!”

Perrette also provided some background on her wardrobe selection. She used the hashtag #SunflowersForUkraine.

LA Zoo Honored Former NCIS Star in 2013

Back when Perrette was one of the most popular stars on NCIS, she received a huge honor from the LA Zoo. In 2013, she received the Tom Mankiewicz Leadership Award. It’s a big part of the Beastly Ball, sponsored by the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association. (GLAZA)

“I’m so obsessed with animals,” Perrette told the Wall Street Journal. “So much so that my (NCIS) producers started giving Abby scenes with animals.”

Perrette still supports a number of causes and animals. She celebrated the birthdays of her three dogs, all rescues, back in April. She’s currently helping to raise money for the LA Fire Department Foundation. And she likes to show her support for the Ukrainian people from her sunflower dresses to her fingernails.

NCIS fans still miss Abby, the forensic analyst. Perrette left NCIS in 2018 after 15 years portraying Abby.

Meanwhile, like Perrette, we’re all still missing Betty White, who died Dec. 31, 18 days shy of her 100th birthday. She was a long-time supporter of the zoo and GLAZA. The zoo opened in 1966. And that’s when White got involved. She joined the GLAZA board of trustees in 1974, back when White co-starred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. She wrote, produced and starred in a local TV special called Backstage at the Zoo. And White used her acting connections to bring in big-name stars for her 90-minute special.

She also was a member of the very first Board of Zoo Commissioners. And she chaired the GLAZA board in 2010. White did so much for the cause that LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa appointed her as the city’s “Ambassador to the Animals” in 2006. She also became an honorary zookeeper in 2013.

The Beastly Ball honored White’s memory Saturday night. And Perrette, the former NCIS star, and a whole bunch of other folks applauded her service.