LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation

Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.

Wickersham, 38, headed over to Instagram to share a photo of the brunette look. She even cleverly captioned the photo this way: “Do brunettes have more fun?” We see Wickersham all decked out in a black dress and wearing black eyeliner. She definitely looks different from her days on TV.

It’s been almost a year since Wickersham and her partner, actor James Badge Dale, welcomed their first child Cassius into the world, Hello Magazine reports. Cassius was born on December 20, 2021. Wickersham let the world know that she was bouncing out of NCIS in May 2021. She spent nearly a decade on the CBS procedural.

‘NCIS’ Star Emily Wickersham Got Out In New York City

In other Emily Wickersham-related news, she headed out to New York City with her baby in tow. One picture that she posted to Instagram is rather cute. It shows Wickersham standing near a place called Emily. In the caption, she wrote, “Too on the nose?” We think that it is pretty on the nose and clever of her to find this place. While some NCIS fans might want her to come on back to the show, she’s probably not going to do so at any point. She has a great life with her child and partner. Plus, she’s just changed her looks, too. Would people want to see Ellie Bishop as a brunette? Probably it would not matter to the show’s fans. They’d just love to see her come on back and be part of the storyline.

Back in June, Wickersham helped Badge Dale usher in his first Father’s Day. “Happy first Father’s Day to our [heart],” Wickersham wrote in the caption. The picture that goes with the caption shows Badge Dale holding Cassius in his hands. Wickersham is looking on and is quite happy in the photo. She appears to enjoy sharing many moments of her life now that she’s away from the small screen. But no one should totally think that she would not come on back and work on NCIS. What would it take to bring her back? Would it be money? A schedule that works for her and her family these days? We don’t know but Wickersham probably would have a good idea about it.