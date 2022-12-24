LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Reflects on ‘That ’70s Show’ in New Post

These days, Wilmer Valderrama is taking up screen time on NCIS, but fans of That ’70s Show remember him playing Fez on there. Well, Valderrama is giving his fans a little glimpse at some new pictures. You might recognize some of your favorite actors from the old show in here. These photos happen to come from That ’90s Show. Valderrama’s caption along with these photos lets him share some thoughts about days gone by.

By the way, if you are looking for That ’90s Show, the gang will be over on Netflix. And yes, you did see Ashton Kutcher among the photos that Valderrama shared. He’s coming back. Of course, you get a chance to see Debra Jo Rupp in Valderrama’s first photo.

Wilmer Valderrama of ‘NCIS’ Pays Back A Friend For His Support

Recently, though, Valderrama has made news in another way. He repaid a dear friend for being there for him in life. How so? By helping to renovate a garage area. All of the action takes place on an HGTV show titled Celebrity IOU. Valderrama teams up with Dew and Jonathan Scott of Property Brothers. The work was being done for Valderrama’s friend Tadao. The actor said that Tadao has been like an older brother throughout his career. “I leaned on him a lot through the ups and downs in my career,” Valderrama said.

Meanwhile, Valderrama has some tender thoughts about his show NCIS. He plays Special Agent Nick Torres on there. What is he saying about his time on the show? Well, for some of it, Valderrama calls it a “magical experience.” “I think it’s been quite a magical experience,” Valderrama told Entertainment Tonight. “To be able to have the spinoffs with, you know, cast and actors who love the brand and we all can coexist. It makes it very special.”

Fans of the NCIS universe will get ready to see Valderrama take part in a big three-hour crossover event on Monday, January 9. He will be one of the stars appearing on different shows. Besides NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles will be represented on there. This marks the first time that all three shows will be part of a crossover event on the same night. Nick Torres will be one busy agent in the crossover. Other stars being a part of the event include Gary Cole, Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, and Vanessa Lachey. It promises to be a solid night of action. All three shows will be tied together by one singular case. That will make it easier when trying to keep up with what’s going on.