Michael Weatherly Sends ‘NCIS’ Fans Into a Frenzy Teasing DiNozzo, Ziva Reunion in 2023

Michael Weatherly is such a tease. It’s almost like he’s his NCIS character, Tony DiNozzo, as he flirts with his Twitter followers about a possible reappearance on the series.

And this time, Weatherly dropped even juicer news. Maybe Tony comes back with Ziva David. Now that would reinvigorate a Gibb-less NCIS.

Weatherly found himself answering fan questions on New Year’s Day. He’d wished everyone a Happy 2023, Saturday. And one of his many passionate followers made this observation: “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting and enjoying that moment.”

The NCIS ex responded with “stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”!”

Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”! https://t.co/K2RQOqjL4E — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 1, 2023

Back in the day, Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo was one of the most popular characters on network television. Tony was the right-hand man of Gibbs (Mark Harmon). And he often provided the show’s humor, with all his nicknames and movie quotes. Tony also fancied himself a suave ladies’ man. In 2023, his behavior probably wouldn’t be tolerated in an office. But DiNozzo captured our hearts two decades ago.

But fans were ready to give Weatherly a Gibbs swat on the head if he wasn’t being serious.

“Don’t tease us like that!” one fan replied to Weatherly. “Been waiting for that reunion for a long time!” (Us, too).

Another wrote: “I’m…not buying this…till I see evidence! “Might” doesn’t mean it will happen. Stop teasing us, Michael Weatherly! And this gif will be me till I see what this “supposed” moment will happen.” The gif was of Tony saying “whatever.” He probably was talking to McGee when he said it.

Kate Todd, DiNozzo’s first partner, died from a sniper’s bullet at the end of season two. CBS hired Cote de Pablo to portray Ziva, the Mossad agent who initially worked as a liaison with NCIS. (Her half brother killed Kate). Ziva and Tony became work partners, who also had a ton of chemistry. They even worked undercover together as a couple. But most of the time, Tony was swatting away Ziva’s insults.

DePablo left the show in 2013. There was no big character send off. Rather, season 11 kicked off with a two-part premiere. Ziva had returned to Israel and decided to stay. Tony tried to talk her out of leaving, but couldn’t change her mind.

NCIS fans found out more about Ziva when Weatherly decided to leave the show in 2016. Tony learned that Ziva died in a bomb blast at her father’s farmhouse. And, DiNozzo discovered he also was the father of Ziva’s daughter, Tali. No one in the office knew that Tony and Ziva ever had been intimate until they learned about Tali. With Gibbs’ blessing, Tony left NCIS to take care of his young daughter.

But because we’re talking the miracles of TV, Ziva didn’t really die. She faked her own death to find out who was trying to kill her. She returned to NCIS for the season 16 finale. De Pablo continued to play Ziva for four more episodes. And when she left again, it was to go back to Tony, who was in Paris.

So why not bring them both back? Weatherly starred in another CBS series after NCIS. But Bull finished its run last spring. Meanwhile, IMDB doesn’t list de Pablo with any upcoming unfinished projects. Maybe both actors can make it work.

“Hey man, too early in the year to mess with my emotions,” a fan replied to Weatherly. “But I hope you both do something awesome together this year.”