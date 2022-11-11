ncis-3-way-crossover-event-date-revealed

Big news, NCIS fans! CBS has officially announced the long-running franchise’s 3-way crossover event date. In a statement to Deadline, Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs at CBS, revealed the all-night NCIS event. It is set for January 2nd. “We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers,” she declared. “The popularity, longevity and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life.”

Reisenbach further explained that the shows’ teams have come up with a “thrilling” story for the three-hour event. “[It] creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond.”

Deadline also reports that the NCIS crossover event will center around a high-stakes case to take down a hitman. Members from all divisions will come together in Washington D.C. to celebrate a FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor. However, on the eve of the celebration, the profession is found dead. Although it was assumed suicide, his former students immediately suspect foul play.

The NCIS event will kick off at 8 p.m. on CBS and the episode is called Too Many Cooks. At 9 p.m., NCIS: Hawai’i will air with Deep Fake and at 10 p.m., NCIS: Los Angeles will conclude the event with A Long Time Coming.

CBS went on to add that in the past 20 years, the NCISverse has more than 4.1 trillion minutes viewed across the entire franchise. This also includes NCIS: New Orleans, which wrapped in May 2021.

Vanessa Lachey Recently Teased ‘NCIS’ 3-Way Crossover Event

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Vanessa Lachey spoke about the upcoming 3-way crossover event.

“Today is the first day that all three shows are meshing in the first episode,” Lachey teased. “It’s going be NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii, then NCIS: LA… It’s really great because we were all in one room and everyone’s asking, ‘Does my character know your character? When have you guys met? When did you guys meet?’ So we’re all figuring it out for ourselves.”

Lachey also stated that she’s excited for franchise fans to “start coming up with their own theories” about the upcoming crossover event. She also spoke about working with her castmates and how they stand out from other characters. “It’s always funny to me to see how we’re all so serious in procedural television,” she explained. “But we’re all just normal moms and dads and people. So I just love being able to like kick it with them and talk about life and just hang out and eat snacks.”

Lachey went on to add, “I mean, we do work, don’t get me wrong. I act like we’re just sitting around all day but it’s just been really fun to see the other side of everyone else.”