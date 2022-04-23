NCIS: Agent Parker Is in Big Trouble in Season 19 Finale

Fans of NCIS can look for the upcoming Season 19 finale to be focused around Agent Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole. It appears that Parker is in some trouble. He’s going to be framed for murder and his ex-wife will make her first appearance in the CBS drama. Teri Polo plays that role and will be a recurring character moving forward.

‘NCIS’ Season Finale Will Have Alden Parker Become Framed For Murder

The episode’s brief synopsis reads like this: “When Agent Parker is framed for murder, the team puts their jobs and lives on the line to buy time and uncover the truth.” That means all cards will be on deck to get to the bottom of this matter. Look for Sean Murray, who plays Timothy McGee, to possibly have a big spot in the finale. These shows are usually ones where the big-time main characters step up to the plate and deliver in times of need.

We also get a little more about the May 23 season finale from NCIS actress Katrina Law. “Apparently I have a stunt double which always bodes well for good, fun action,” Law said in an interview with TVLine. “So hopefully that sticks and we have a big, huge, surprise ending. But that’s above my paygrade — they don’t tell me anything!”

Actor Believes Show’s Writers Were Smart In How Parker Arrives On There

Gary Cole has been around in some classic TV shows and movies, too. What did he think, though, about how his entry into NCIS was handled? The actor talked about it with TV Insider in an interview. “The writers were very smart when they had [Parker] arrive during a conflict among the other characters,” he said.

“They were chasing a serial killer and Parker was chasing the same one,” Cole said. “They collided in the middle of a case so there was immediate conflict and animosity [between them], which was good. I thought it was handled pretty well. The most important thing was how he entered as a character. He didn’t just show up and say he was the new guy.”

Murray’s McGee also has some insights about Parker coming on the scene. “Parker came in a very different character than Gibbs,” Murray said. “Anyone who comes in is going to have to live up to a lot of expectations. I think we have something different going on. Instead of family structure with a paternal figure, [we’ve] got something where it’s more equal.” The show will be coming back for Season 20 and two other shows in the franchise, NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles, also will return as part of the CBS primetime lineup.