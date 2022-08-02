‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares ‘On the Nose’ Pic in New York City

Before her departure from NCIS at the end of season 18, Emily Wickersham, known for her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, had been a fan-favorite cast member. Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though she’ll be making a return to the CBS drama anytime soon. Especially since she welcomed a new baby, a boy, at the end of last year. Fortunately, though, the beloved NCIS star still continues to update her fans on Instagram. This time, the Ellie Bishop actress shared an “on the nose” pic from New York City’s streets. Check it out.

Absolutely rocking the mom look, we find Emily Wickersham waiting at a crosswalk, standing in front of a canopy that, ironically, reads, “EMILY.” Pointing up at the canopy with a smile, baby boy in tow, she captioned the post, “Too on the nose?”

Fans enjoyed the pun just as much as the TV star did. Taking to the comments, one quipped, “totally went over your head.” A second fan responded, “No…just a bullseye.”

Meanwhile, several of Wickersham’s followers shared their love for her character on NCIS. One asked when she might return to work now that baby boy “Bishop” has arrived.

“When are you going back to work,” one fan asked, “and will it be on NCIS?”

Another simply gushed, “Miss you on NCIS.”

Just like Mark Harmon‘s Gibbs following his departure, NCIS writers have left the door open for Agent Bishop’s return. And given the open-ended state of hers’ and Special Agent Nick Torres’s developing relationship, we sure hope Emily Wickersham returns to wrap up that storyline. One can hope, right?

‘NCIS’ Fans Name Ziva David Their Favorite Female Character

Since premiering its pilot episode “Yankee White” in 2003, NCIS has welcomed, and bid goodbye, to a number of characters. Some fan favorites include special agents Caitlin “Kate” Todd, Eleanor Bishop, Tony DiNozzo, Pauley Perrette, and, perhaps most prominently, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. However, among those NCIS retirees is Mossad officer turned NCIS agent, Ziva David.

Ziva David, played by actress Cote De Pablo, joined NCIS following the shocking death of Special Agent Kate Todd. The character, originally a liaison Mossad officer employed at NCIS’s D.C. headquarters, eventually earned her status as a United States citizen and became a full-fledged special agent. She made her debut on the show during season three and left at the end of season 13.

Now, years following the character’s departure, fans have taken to Reddit to debate their favorite female character within the NCIS universe. And while Kate Todd earned a number of votes, Ziva David skyrocketed well beyond any other female character in the poll. The largest discrepancy came in a poll that saw Ziva with about 500 votes while Kate Todd received just 110.