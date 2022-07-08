‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Posts Series of Beachside Pics From ‘Surf Camp’

Former NCIS star Emily Wickersham has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since she exited the show last year. But she continues to keep her fans entertained through regular posts on her Instagram page. Most recently, she posted a series of photos taking a look at a surfing adventure she and her family took.

She captioned the post simply with, “Surf camp.” She’s clearly having a blast with her husband and young child on the beach.

Her followers were quick to point their adulation for her NCIS alum and the beautiful sunny weather. “We need to get a photo of you ripping it out there surf bud!” wrote one fan. “Emily Sincerely You are amazing and always Be My favorite actress,” wrote another. She has some very dedicated fans, like the fan who wrote, “I love you so much Ems, Its incredible how the time fly, i love you how the first time i saw you, i smile with you how the first time, i have all your photos on my Gallery.”

The Role of a Lifetime for Emily Wickersham

Wickersham landed her defining role of Ellie Bishop on NCIS in 2013. Prior to NCIS, she had been running the gambit of auditions in Hollywood trying to break in. But she landed the dream job of a starring role on network TV.

Unfortunately for her fans, she decided to hang it up last year after nearly eight years with the character. At the time, Wickersham made the announcement in one of her beloved Instagram posts, but this one left her fans much sadder than a surf day at the beach.

“Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been,” she wrote in the heartfelt post. “This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget. Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly.”

She might have left her starring role on the show, but fans think the character has some unfinished business. Many fans are convinced she’ll show up in the upcoming twentieth season. Bishop has unfinished business with fellow agent Nick Torres. Just when Torres finally confessed his true feelings, Bishop gets swept away on a new assignment. Hopefully, Wickersham will be able to spare time away from the beach shenanigans to return to the set and satisfy fans longing to see her story conclude.