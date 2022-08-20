‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Has Fans Begging For ‘Bull’ Spinoff After Cryptic Post

Last season, fans of the popular CBS TV drama Bull said goodbye to the Michael Weatherly-led series after six seasons on the air. However, the NCIS alum is now sparking calls for a Bull spin-off series as he shares a cryptic post on his Twitter feed.

“What would Bull be like in Rome?” Michael Weatherly hints in an August 18 Twitter post.

“Well, he’d work near this place!” the Bull star continues in the cryptic tweet.

What would Bull be like in Rome? Well, he’d work near this place! pic.twitter.com/721skCy9M8 — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) August 18, 2022

Could this be Michael Weatherly hinting at a Bull spin-off series? Could he be making a comeback shortly? The video features Weatherly as he sits in a cab while touring Rome. The place where he knows Jason Bull would likely be working is the famous Corte Suprema di Cassazione. This historical location serves as the supreme court in the city.

While riding in the vehicle with his children, Weatherly notes that “this is where Dr. Jason Bull would have to go and do his trial consulting if he were in Rome.”

An exciting prospect, no doubt. However, right now, there hasn’t been any mention of a Bull spinoff series headed to the network.

Michael Weatherly Ends His Time On Bull After Six Seasons Of “Incredible Storylines”

The longtime actor stepped into his famous role in Bull shortly after leaving his tenure on NCIS. In this series, Weatherly portrayed the titular character, Dr. Jason Bull – a character who is loosely based on the famed psychotherapist and life coach Dr. Phil McGraw.

However, after six successful seasons on the air, the 54-year-old actor decided to call it quits with the series. Announcing he would be leaving the series at the end of the sixth season. A decision that Weatherly addressed in a January Twitter post.

Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close. It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, 1/2 — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 18, 2022

“It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team,” Weatherly writes in the January 2022 post. “[W]ho helped reinvent the legal drama.”

The star then welcomed fans to “stay tuned for a big finish” before thanking all of the show’s supporters over the years.

“Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart,” Weatherly says. “You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

Michael Weatherly found a legion of fans when he portrayed the legendary Tony Dinozzo on the hit CBS crime-drama series, NCIS. However, by 2016, the actor decided it was time to move on from the successful series. It was at this point that Weatherly took on the role of Dr. Jason Bull.