‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Posts Epic New Year Message Before Ringing in 2023

Michael Weatherly of NCIS fame decided to offer up some words of wisdom as the clock neared New Year’s Day. Weatherly, who also appeared in the CBS drama Bull for a few seasons, headed over to Twitter. In this brief message, he shares a couple of thoughts for people entering 2023. He played Special Agent Tony DiNozzo on NCIS.

Happy New Year! It’s time to look at time and enjoy the moment! pic.twitter.com/FOcnTbslyy — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 1, 2023

A lot of fans over the years have wondered about Weatherly possibly returning to NCIS. Well, a few weeks ago, he seemingly dropped some major news about this. And it was in the form of a tweet. Weatherly wrote, “So at sushi lunch the server asked ‘what’s next, Michael?’ I said a podcast and maybe an indie movie, another round of DiNozzo at some point. She stared at me and said, ‘no-sorry-what’s your next sushi dish?’ Humbled, I of course asked for jalapeño hamachi. And the check.”

Could Michael Weatherly Actually Make A Return Appearance On ‘NCIS’?

Meanwhile, Weatherly might also be dropping a hint about a Bull spinoff. See, the actor happened to be in Rome on a little vacation. It appears that he was thinking out loud a little bit. Again, heading out to Twitter, Weatherly wrote, “What would Bull be like in Rome? Well, he’d work near this place”. What place was Weatherly talking about None other than the Corte Suprema di Cassazione. In other words, the supreme court in the city of Rome. Could you imagine a Bull spinoff with him doing his business in the beautiful city of Rome? Goodness.

In other Michael Weatherly-related news, the showrunner for NCIS talked a little bit about Weatherly’s possible return at some point. Steven D. Binder talked about those details. For instance, Binder said that he would “absolutely love to do something like that.” But there are some sticking points.

Binder said that the last time he spoke with Weatherly, “[he was] going to take some time off and rest because he went from a very difficult schedule on ‘NCIS’ to headlining his own show for six years, through Covid.” Any moves around DiNozzo popping back up on the CBS show will be up to Weatherly himself. But Weatherly has been known to share thoughts about his time on the show.

With the success of the show comes great wealth too. So, how much did Weatherly make while playing DiNozzo? Back in 2014, it was reported that Weatherly brought home as much as $250,000 per episode. Weatherly appears in a total of 24 episodes during his run on NCIS. All of this translates into around $6,000,000 during his time on the series.