‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Is Going Off on Wayfair’s New Ad: ‘How Dare You!’

After departing NCIS at the end of season 15, the now-retired actress has fully immersed herself in a multitude of charitable events and organizations. However, long before she left NCIS, fans already knew the longtime Abby Sciuto actress as an advocate for rescue animals, and dogs especially. That said, Wayfair has earned the star’s wrath, with the animal rights activist publicly slamming the online furniture company on Twitter.

“I’m SO mad,” the former NCIS star wrote. Describing the script of the Wayfair commercial, she typed out the new ad’s overall concept.

“You rescued him,” the ad begins, with a feature on what Perrette described as an “ADORABLE RESCUE DOG.” “But who rescues you?” the ad’s narrator continues. Per the former actress’s post, the commercial features a person’s home completely torn to shreds thanks to the unnamed actor’s brand new rescue dog.

“HOW DARE YOU! SHAME,” Pauley Perrette said of Wayfair. “To sell FURNITURE?”

Using hashtags, the longtime NCIS star encouraged her followers to boycott the company, again expressing her anger with, “HOW DARE YOU!”

She then tagged a handful of pet rescues on Twitter, including Mill Dog Rescue, the Amanda Foundation, and UK-based organization, Dogs 4 Rescue. Many of Pauley Perrette’s followers shared her sentiments.

“Why would a furniture distributor be televising a commercial like that anyway,” one of the NCIS alum’s followers wanted to know. Another commented, “Unacceptable.” A third claimed, “Wayfair has always been suspicious.”

Why Did Pauley Perrette Leave ‘NCIS’?

Just like NCIS stalwarts including Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette made the set of the CBS series her home for more than a decade. Altogether, Perrette starred as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons. So what led to her sudden departure? Sadly, after years spent portraying a loving father-daughter relationship onscreen, Perrette and Harmon suffered a major blowout behind the scenes.

Per the story that made its way into headlines, Pauley Perrette and Mark Harmon had a major falling out when the latter brought his dog to the NCIS set. While there, the canine bit one of the show’s crew members, leaving them to receive 15 stitches. Perrette approached Harmon about the incident after other crew members voiced concerns about the animal and it seems no compromise was ever made.

Unfortunately, while Perrette stayed on to play Abby Sciuto for another two seasons following her blowup with Harmon, things remained incredibly tense. So much so that the two cast members didn’t share any scenes together for the actress’s final two seasons on NCIS. Instead, one source revealed, “She did her scenes on one day and he did his work on other days, and they still produced a great show.”

Since departing NCIS in 2018, Pauley Perrette has had just one other TV role but has since retired from acting.