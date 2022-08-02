‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever.

The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.

The 53-year-old participated in the KTLA5 Lead with Love 3 telethon in hopes of raising money for the California-based organization.

Though Perrette has not starred in a series or movie since 2020, she has remained committed to Project Angel Food. In fact, the former actress stood for the same telethon in 2021.

“I’m so glad to be here again,” she told host Jessica Holmes. ” I was right here last year, it was fantastic.”

The charity runs out of Los Angeles County. And it prepares and delivers free meals to people who are “too sick to shop and cook for themselves,” according to its website.

During the event, Pauley Perrette and her fellow celebrity guest Eric McCormack (Will and Grace) told stories, took calls, and encouraged people to make donations. And to prove her own dedication, the actress even handed over a sizeable check of her own.

“This is my $9,000 cheque,” she said. “I think you can put it in…. that’s for Project Angel Food.”

Pauley Perrette Furious After Wayfair Airs

The actress also made headlines recently for her dedication to animal rights.

Aside from Angel Food Project, Pauley Perrette is involved in various other charities, most notably organizations that advocate for sheltered animals. And her passion for pets began early in her career. In fact, Perrette was so involved that NCIS even wrote the plight into her CBS persona.

In her everyday life, Perrette makes it a point to highlight the joys of rescuing pets to help persuade people to adopt. So when Wayfair recently aired an ad that shows a home destroyed by a rescue dog, the actress was furious.

“I’m SO mad,” the actress wrote in a Tweet detailing the commercial.

“You rescued him,” the ad opens while showing a picture of an “adorable rescue dog.”

“But who rescues you?” the narrator asks.

Following the question, the camera pans over a person’s home that was shredded by the adopted dog. Because of the damage, the owner must head to Wayfair’s website to buy all new furniture.

“HOW DARE YOU! SHAME,” Pauley Perrette continued. “To sell FURNITURE? HOW DARE YOU!”

The actress followed up her frustration by tagging various pet shelters that are overloaded with homeless dogs, including the Amanda Foundation, Mill Dog Rescue, and Dogs 4 Rescue.