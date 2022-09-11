‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Remembers Her First Responder Family Members on 9/11

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette honored her late family members today. She said that her uncle was “committed” to honoring those who passed in the September 11 attacks.

Perrette, who is known for her portrayal of Abby Sciuto in NCIS, took to Twitter to honor her first responder family members. Her father was an assistant fire chief, and her uncle was also a fire chief. Additionally, her cousin was a seargent.

She shared several photos of her father with the caption: “I just lost my Asst Fire Chief dad, my Fire Chief Uncle & my Seargent Cousin Wayne All AMAZING #firemen My CousinWayne: My twin My friend My EVERYTHING Was committed to honor the #911 #firefighters for life. Below is his back tattoo Let’s all #NeverForget911 #firstresponders.”

Fans wished her well in the comments. One person responded: “My deepest condolences on the loss of these three important men in your life. That amount of grief is overwhelming. Find comfort in knowing they are watching over you together.” Another wrote: “Words cannot soften the loss but faith and time help to eventually lessen the pain of loss to where we can once again remember and smile at remembered joy and companionship. May your day be filled with heartwarming memories.”

On September 2, Paulette took to Twitter to share a video talking about her experience with health issues and loss. She then revealed that she suffered from a stroke last year. She captioned the video: “It’s 9/2 One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, And daddy And then Cousin Wayne Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!”

‘NCIS’ Alum Releases Song About LGBTQIA+ Rights

Perrette had also released a song. She released it a while back, but re-shared it on her social media recently.

She shared on Twitter: “My song BeautifulChild. This song came up in a full on jam session with a bunch of amazing musicians tonight. I read all the comments. Yes. This is needed. Wrote it for #LGBT but realize it’s been important to so many YOU yes you ARE a #beautifulchild.”

The song, as she previously stated, was originally released for those in the LGBTQIA+ community. She did an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2015 about the song.

“The ‘Beautiful Child’ video is for saving lives,” Perrette said.”It’s to inform young kids out there (especially the LGBT kids, which are four times more likely to commit suicide) to let them know that there is a resource out there and that resource is The Trevor Project,” she said.

She also shared her own experience with the topic, as her friend had a younger brother who committed suicide. Fans praised Perrette for the song and the message.