‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Remembers Olivia Newton-John in Heartbreaking Post

On Monday, the world lost a true icon in pop star and Grease icon Olivia Newton-John, who died at the age of 73 after a long battle with breast cancer. Throughout her storied 60-year career, Olivia Newton-John reached a seldom achieved level of stardom. She was not only a celebrated actress but a best-selling musician and inspirational philanthropist as well.

The Grease star’s impact on the world was immeasurable. Olivia Newton-John wasn’t just a celebrity. She was a shining beacon of kindness and positivity, uplifting fans and colleagues alike until the very end.

As such, news of her tragic passing was met with an outpouring of grief from every direction. Some mourned the loss of a beloved friend and colleague, others the loss of their favorite musician, and still others their inspiration for doing their part to make the world a better place.

NCIS star Pauley Perrette fell into the latter category, taking to Twitter to express her heartbreak following the crushing news. “Oh Olivia Newton-John,” she wrote. “Such a lovely lady in every way. And a great supporter of us at [Project Angel Food]. She will be so missed. Such a bright light.”

Oh #OliviaNewtonJohn

Such a lovely lady in every way.

And a great supporter of us at @ProjAngelFood



She will be so missed.

Such a bright light. pic.twitter.com/7spRzODZ7Q — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) August 9, 2022

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Requests Donations to Her Foundation

Olivia Newton-John was such a dedicated activist that her husband, John Easterling, immediately set out to continue her good works. In the heartbreaking post in which he shared the news of her death, John Easterling requested that friends and fans donate to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, should they wish to show support for the late star.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” Easterling wrote. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the [Olivia Newton-John Foundation].”

Olivia Newton-John was tragically diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in 1992. She then had a recurrence in 2013 and 2017. Sadly, the latter diagnosis revealed it had spread to her bones and advanced to stage IV.

Throughout her various treatments and 30-year battle with the disease, the actress became a passionate advocate for gentler methods of treatment. Rather than medication, she spoke openly about her use of medical cannabis to ease her pain.

And it was this passion that led to the establishment of the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, “an independent charity sponsoring global research into plant medicine for cancer.”

“My dream is that we will realize a world beyond cancer,” Olivia Newton-John said on the foundation’s website. “I honestly believe we can do it!”