‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reunites with Former Costar Brian Dietzen in New Photo

When Pauley Perrette departed NCIS during the season 15 finale, it left fans heartbroken. Perrette played the beloved forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years prior, making her first appearance in the show’s pilot. However, after a nasty falling-out with a former costar, the Abby actress has promised never to return to the set. Still, we love to see the longtime NCIS star reunite with past and present cast members. And now, a new photo shows Pauley Perrette reuniting with NCIS‘s Dr. Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. Check out the sweet pic below.

The former NCIS star captioned the fun Tweet, “Me and [Brian Deitzen] today. (And #RescueDog Rosie!).”

We’re used to seeing the two former costars side by side in bright white NCIS labcoats. However this time, we instead find them in their everyday wear. Perrette donned a simple white tee and pink glasses for the photo and Dietzen wore a blue T-shirt and worn baseball cap.

Rosie, the small, fuzzy pup in the photo, peers off into the distance. Her orangey-brown ears perk up crookedly for the shoot.

NCIS fans flocked to the comments to share their love for the former costars. Many also mourned the absence of Abby on the hit crime drama in its newer seasons.

“I love [Brian Dietzen] and you on NCIS,” one fan wrote. “It is not the same since you left.”

Another commented, “Aww! I love that you guys still hang out.”

Why Did Pauley Perrette Leave ‘NCIS’ Anyway?

For about 15 years, NCIS fans followed the varied adventures of Abby Sciuto as she helped the team solve the most difficult cases. So when she suddenly announced her decision to leave at the end of season 15, fans were absolutely heartbroken. And, to this day, many remain that way. In the end though, we know Abby left to fulfill a promise to a fallen friend. But why exactly did her actress, Pauley Perrette, choose to leave?

Sadly, the NCIS actress’s departure came following a significantly hostile disagreement with longtime costar and Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon. What makes their disagreement even more heartbreaking is that for more than a decade, the two costars portrayed a father-daughter-like relationship that led to many memorable episodes and scenes.

Following her departure though, sources stated that Mark Harmon, an executive producer as well as the former star of NCIS, continuously brought his dog to set which had reportedly bitten a crew member and resulted in that individual requiring stitches. Cast and crew members were reportedly afraid to approach Harmon about their discomfort and, in the end, Pauley Perrette was the one to say something. Ultimately, it led to a lifelong disagreement that actually saw the two costars filming on separate days, eventually not sharing any scenes together at all.