‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals Major Career Shakeup

Pauley Perrette shared her new career move. The “NCIS” alum has been dipping into music, a switch from acting.

Perrette portrayed Abby Sciuto in “NCIS” before leaving the show in 2018. She was a loved character by fans of the show. Now, Perrette announced her newest project. She shared on Twitter: “My song BeautifulChild. This song came up in a full on jam session with a bunch of amazing musicians tonight. I read all the comments. Yes. This is needed. Wrote it for #LGBT but realize it’s been important to so many YOU yes you ARE a #beautifulchild.”

Fans responded with support in the replies. One wrote: “This song is SO needed right now! Thank you for opening your heart and soul to create this! You are an amazing woman.”

Another wrote: ” Thnx, Pauley…I usually play on repeat for days in a row. Important message, that is so needed. We’ll always have #ProjectAngelFood, ↳⊙∇∈ you…#BeautifulChild #ThrowbackThursday #ThankfulThursday.”

The song had originally come out in 2015, but re-sharing it brought new fans to the song. The song, as she stated, was originally released for those in the LGBTQIA+ community. She did an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2015 about the song.

“The ‘Beautiful Child’ video is for saving lives,” Perrette said.”It’s to inform young kids out there (especially the LGBT kids, which are four times more likely to commit suicide) to let them know that there is a resource out there and that resource is The Trevor Project,” she said.

She also shared her own personal experience with the topic.

“I had a friend of mine, who I go to church with, who happened to be a Trevor suicide hotline operator. Unfortunately, her younger brother committed suicide and it was so awful,” Perrette said. “As a songwriter, I did what I have to do to deal with those emotions and I wrote a song about it, then I called in this unbelievable group of people.”

The Trevor Project that she mentioned is “is an American nonprofit organization founded in 1998. It focuses on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth. Through a toll-free telephone number, it operates The Trevor Lifeline, a confidential service that offers trained counselors.”

“Everyone of us, regardless of what you have been told or what you think is a #BeautifulChild of God. Please watch and share with anyone that you want to be reminded: You Are Beautiful. You Are Not Alone,” she had shared on her YouTube channel.

Perrette includes the details for The Trevor Project on her channel as well, making sure her fans knew who to contact in a time of need.