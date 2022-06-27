‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Speaks Out About Brittney Griner Controversy

“NCIS” alum Pauley Perrette is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in, including the freeing of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Earlier today, Monday, June 27, a Russian court scheduled Griner’s trial to start this coming Friday, July 1. The WNBA star was detained in Russia back on Feb. 17, after authorities arrested her on allegations of attempted drug smuggling at a Moscow airport. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in a Russian prison.

Per CNN, the U.S. State Department has declared that Griner was “wrongfully detained,” though Russian authorities continue to extend her detention. Since she’s been kept there, several organizations and protestors across the U.S. have called for President Joe Biden to negotiate her release, including Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner.

“NCIS” star Pauley Perrette is among those who want to see Griner walk free. After the news broke about Griner’s trial getting underway in Russia, Perrette took to Twitter to voice her support for Griner’s release. She included several hashtags in her post that talk about freeing Brittney Griner. Specifically, because she’s a “black, female, lesbian.”

“Her release represents EVERYTHING,” Perrette wrote. “I do NOT want to think that they’re getting the white straight boys out and not her. Please join the #FreeBG [movement].”

This is not the first time the “NCIS” star has spoken out about the Brittney Griner controversy. On June 1, she also posted a photo of her wearing the shirt below. She just included the hashtag #FreeBrittneyGriner in that post.

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reunites With Co-Star Brian Dietzen

“NCIS” fans hated to see Pauley Perrette leave the show after Season 15. But Perrette endured a falling out with leading man Mark Harmon, causing her to part ways with the franchise. Since then, she’s starred in one TV show in a major role but has otherwise focused on herself.

While fans miss seeing Perrette on their screens, it sounds like she’s enjoyed her time away from the franchise. But that doesn’t mean she still doesn’t hang out with her “NCIS” co-stars every now and then.

With no context given, Perrette recently posted a photo with Brian Dietzen. Like Perrette, Dietzen’s been with the show since the beginning. He still stars in it today as Dr. Jimmy Palmer. Could this photo be a clue that Perrette might return to “NCIS?”

“Me and @BrianDietzen today. (And #RescueDog Rosie!),” Perrette captioned the photo.

She didn’t say what they were doing or why they met up. Perhaps they regularly see each other as friends, for casual hangouts or catch-ups. Or maybe Dietzen’s presence indicates that Perrette is getting back into “NCIS” mode. After all, Harmon’s recently taken a hiatus from the show. Could we be switching out one legend for another?

Stay tuned for more “NCIS” updates.