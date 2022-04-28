‘NCIS’ Alum Scottie Thompson: Where Is the Dr. Jeanne Benoit Actress Now?

She appeared on “NCIS” as Dr. Jeanne Benoit until 2016, and now we’re taking a look to see what actress Scottie Thompson has been up to since her last appearance on the long-running series.

According to IMDb, Scottie Thompson appeared on various TV series throughout the years. This includes “The Black List,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “MacGyver” and “9-1-1.” She also appeared on “NCIS: Los Angeles” in 2020, but was recast as Sarah Raines for the episode “Missing Time.”

During a 2018 interview with Absolute Music Chat, Scottie Thompson spoke about the highlights of her acting career throughout the years. “The film was called ‘The Lookalike,’ it was a wonderful cast. I got to play opposite Jerry O’Connell who is an amazing actor and human, and that was really fun. I loved ‘The Blacklist,’ being in New York that was definitely an awesome experience.”

Scottie Thompson notably played Zoe D’Antonio on “The Blacklist.” She appeared in four episodes of the series. Which were “The Front,” “The Mombasa Cartel,” “The Scimitar,” and “The Decembrist.”

Speaking about how she got an audition for her role on “The Black List,” she said that it was a pretty standard process for her to get the role. However, she was made aware of the role because a friend of mine was directing the first episode she did. “He said, ‘I think you’d be really right for this role.’ So I got my agent to call them. I was in New York at the time, I guess he’d seen it on my social media or something. So I ended up having to make myself local hire.”

‘NCIS’ Alum Scottie Thompson Reflects on Her Days as An Aspiring Ballerina

While speaking to Absolute Music Chat, “NCIS” alum Scottie Thompson reflected on her days as an aspiring ballerina.

“When I went to college I ended up dancing and [doing] plays, and choreographing things when I was there, but not a lot,” Scottie Thompson explained. She also admitted she knew she wasn’t going to be a professional ballerina. “The two other gals I went through the training program with, one went on to become principal with the ballet company (she just retired this year, it’s a short career) and I thought, ‘Well, I’m choosing to go to college and eat a lot of pizza.’”

Scottie Thompson then spoke about how she continues to use her dance training for exercise. She was certified in Pilates. “ I have a friend who used to be in the Royal Ballet and he’s out here now and teaches a ballet class. He is like, ‘C’mon Scottie! Get inside!’ I’ve occasionally popped into classes; especially when I’ve been up for dance roles, (I would love to have an excuse to really get back into it).”