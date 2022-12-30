‘NCIS’: Are Jimmy and Jess Doomed for a Break Up?

Oh, no! It looks like a fledgling couple on NCIS may be headed for a breakup. At least, CBS is hinting that this new relationship with Jimmy and Jess could be on the outs.

So what gives? We’re not sure, as yet. NCIS returns with a new episode on Jan. 9. The show has been on holiday hiatus for a month. And on Jan. 16, this is what viewers have in store in an episode called “Bridges”:

“Parker discovers he’s a victim of identity theft while investigating the unusual murder of a Navy ensign and Knight and Jimmy face hurdles in their relationship as their connection heightens.”

While the show explores crimes involving the Navy and Marines, there is time for other plot details. You can have murder, terrorism and romance all in one compact hour. Dr Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) is the medical examiner. Jimmy is the kind-hearted,, handsome widower who decided last season that it was time to get back into the dating world. Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) is the newest agent, who partners with Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), Jess is a beautiful, bad ass agent. Most folks think she’s a bit out of Jimmy’s league. The two initially were good friends. But at the end of season 19, when both were running for their lives, the two decided to elevate their relationship towards romance.

CBS did release a photo that may offer more clues as to what may happen in Bridges. Jimmy and Jess are hugging. You can only see the face of Jess. And she’s upset.

Now, NCIS usually doesn’t go full mush with the relationships. However, there always was romantic tension, especially between DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo). Season 18 ended with Torres and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) kissing good bye as Ellie left for an undercover job. Gibbs (Mark Harmon) dated a few women, but no fellow agents. And show writers even gave Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) a love interest earlier in the fall, although it was long-distance relationship. After all, she lived in Germany. Like Jimmy, Vance also is a widower.

So far this season, the Jimmy-Jess relationship survived Knight’s ex-boyfriend showing back up. He worked for the National Parks Service and looked like a lumberjack styled by GQ. But hey, Jimmy has six-pack abs, too. Jess never thought about leaving Jimmy.

Before we get to Jimmy-Jess and “Bridges,” NCIS plans a blowout, three-hour crossover event. That’s set for Jan. 9. Yes, the mother ship and its two spinoffs in Los Angeles and Hawaii will blow the doors off the holiday hiatus.

The crossover kicks off at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. The agents across NCIS are coming together to honor a beloved professor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. Instead, the professor dies the night before his retirement party. Is it suicide? Or was he murdered?

The agents soon find out there is a bounty on their heads. And it all finishes with an hour of NCIS: Los Angeles. Stay tuned for more details. We’re hoping the Jimmy and Jess relationship also survives the crossover.