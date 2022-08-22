‘NCIS’: Behind-the-Scenes Photo Shows Special Agent Parker Back On Set For Premiere Episode

NCIS fans were left with one major question following the CBS drama’s season 19 finale. That is, what comes next for Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole)? The last we saw, Parker was framed for a murder we know he didn’t commit. He then went on the run with his ex-wife and FBI agent Vivian Kolchak as the NCIS team works tirelessly to prove his innocence. However, in the finale’s final moments, fans learned that it’s possible Kolchak might just be working with Parker’s enemy, leaving us in suspense. We can’t be certain where the NCIS character’s storyline goes from here until the season 20 premiere actually airs. However, a brand new behind-the-scenes photo promises that Parker is back at NCIS for season 20’s first episode. Check it out.

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Gary Cole hasn’t appeared in any of the cast’s recent social media posts teasing the upcoming 20th season. Nevertheless, we finally have confirmation that Parker will, more than likely, make his return during the show’s premiere episode.

Dressed in a gray button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a black bullet-proof vest emblazoned with “NCIS,” Gary Cole stands with arms crossed talking to the show’s crew members. The background of the top-right corner shows one crew member working the cameras.

Thanks to a description from Paramount Press Express, we know the photo comes from a collection from production for NCIS‘s premiere. Entitled “A Family Matter,” the upcoming episode promises that “with Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Terri Polo), the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name.”

That wasn’t the only exciting news the press site teased though.

‘NCIS’ Kicks Off Season 20 with Major ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Crossover Event

NCIS remains one of the most popular TV dramas around the globe. However, things became even more exciting last fall when they were introduced to a brand new faction of agents. NCIS: Hawai’i, with actress Vanessa Lachey’s character Jane Tennant at the helm, is based out of Pearl Harbor. Hawai’i shared an exciting mini crossover with NCIS during its first season. Now though, fans are excited that the new shows will kick off the upcoming seasons with another thrilling crossover event.

The remainder of NCIS‘s season 20, episode one synopsis reads, “Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i Special Agent Jane Tennant…and Computer Specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, the Raven.”

Overall, it appears that the upcoming premiere episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are packed with suspense and excitement. Be sure to tune in when they air on Monday, September 19th on CBS.