‘NCIS’: Was This the Best Season 4 Episode?

Cote de Pablo of NCIS fame was part of a number of great episodes on the CBS drama and we’re going to take a look at a Season 4 show. De Pablo played Special Agent Ziva David on there and one episode from Season 4 is definitely a fan favorite. Let’s see which one they are raving about these days.

IMDb indicates this episode that fans enjoy is titled Dead Man Walking. The synopsis reads like this: “A Navy lieutenant, a member of an international nuclear-inspection agency, asks Gibbs to solve the officer’s own murder because he knows that someone has exposed him to radiation poisoning. The gang succeeds, and they arrest the bad person.”

‘NCIS’ Episode From Season 4 Offers Some Depth To Ziva David

David and Roy Sanders, the navy lieutenant played by Matthew Marsden, have some deep scenes in the episode. For some, de Pablo’s acting takes on a new depth and connects with the viewers. While de Pablo no longer is on the show, NCIS rolls on this season on CBS as it airs on Monday nights. The Gibbs that is mentioned in the synopsis speaks of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon.

Upon hearing that she left, David McCallum had some frustration and anger around de Pablo’s exit. McCallum plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show and has been one of the longest-tenured cast members. “First of all, it was frustration and anger that someone should just walk out on us,” he said in an interview.

McCallum Expressed Frustration Over Her Departure; De Pablo Would Explain

“I have emailed her since then and she seems fine,” McCallum said in an interview with Digital Spy. “I just don’t understand how a leading lady in a show that’s worldwide – who ostensibly wants to have a career as an actress – suddenly walks away from such a gem and just vanishes a couple of days before we start production.”

The Ziva David actress opened up in 2016 about why she left the character behind. “Unfortunately, because of political things and scripts not being good enough, I chose not to [return to NCIS],” de Pablo said in a question-and-answer session that year. “Look, I love this character! I worked for eight years crafting [Ziva]. And when I felt like the character wasn’t being treated with the respect she deserved.”

Here’s another tidbit: the actress performed her own stunts on the show. De Pablo remembers suffering a neck injury by doing one. “It was a very simple stunt,” de Pablo tells Prevention. “I had to say one line, turn around, and then there would be explosions, gunshots, all sorts of things. But we had never rehearsed it, so I had no idea what it was going to be like.”