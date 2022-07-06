‘NCIS’ Boss Confirms Major Kasie Storyline in Season 20

When NCIS returns this fall, Kasie Hines may finally get an overdue main storyline in the form of a romance.

According to executive producer Steven D. Binder, the writers have been pushing Kasie aside as a secondary player for too long. And as season 20 nears, he’s thinking that the character needs a big year.

“We’re dabbling potentially with her having a significant other,” he admitted. “We’re gonna see where that goes.”

Kasie joined NCIS during season 15 when she became Ducky’s graduate assistant. Then when Abby Scuito left the team, Ducky temporarily filled the spot of the team’s head forensic scientist, and he brought Kasie along with him. After that, Kasie became a permanent staple in the show.

For a brief time, however, Kasie’s actress, Diona Reasonover, considered leaving the series for other projects. But she eventually changed her mind. Since then, she hasn’t seen much action. And now, Binder thinks that the audience needs to get to know her better.

“We used to do Abby-centric stories relatively frequently or at least with a rhythm,” he admitted. “It’s been a while since we’ve done a Kasie story, I think we’re gonna have something fun for her coming up that may or may not involve her relationship.”

The New ‘NCIS’ Season Will Give Kasie ‘a Chance to Shine’

The last time that Kasie saw a major storyline was during season 19. In it, she and Jimmy were exposed to a deadly biotoxin. And the only way to save their lives was to find the antidote before their airways closed.

While fighting time, they also had to stay in quarantine to keep the gas from spreading, which meant they were completely on their own during their plight to survive.

Luckily, the two made a savvy team. Kasie came up with concoctions that could conceivably stop the toxin’s progression while Jimmy tested them. And they got close to finding a cure.

However, it was Dr. Carol Wilson who ended up saving their lives. The CDC immunologist managed to realize the missing puzzle piece just before it was too late. And both Jimmy and Kasie survived.

But, despite proving herself an exciting and dutiful NCIS player, Kasie’s role has been stagnant ever since. And we’re happy to know that she’ll become a more important character in the coming months.

“We’ll see where the [love] story takes us or where that character takes us,” Binder added. “But I think Season 20 is gonna be a season where everyone’s really gonna get a chance to shine, have their own episodes and have them be pretty powerful.”