‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.

Initially, Gibbs was hesitant to go to therapy, but he changed his mind after discussing it with Dr. Cyril Taft (Jon Cryer). Therapy would help him work through not only the emotional scars of his gunshot wound but all other difficulties he’s encountered during his years in the military and NCIS. Because of this, Gibbs started seeing Dr. Grace more often, who was also featured sporadically throughout the show. The last time audiences saw the therapist was during NCIS season 19. This was in the episode “Starting Over” when she stopped by the morgue.

After leaving, she joined the team as the leader of the grief group, which included agents Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law). It appears that the team may be in for more problems now that showrunner Steven D. Binder has confirmed the therapist’s return.

Another character is set to return for NCIS season 20

Dr. Grace would not be the only recurring character to return in season 10, according to Steven. Vivian (Teri Polo), Special Agent Alden Parker’s (Gary Cole) ex-wife, will make a comeback for the premiere after being kidnapped in season 19. Alden was framed for the murder of his former partner at the FBI after she was kidnapped. But it appeared to be a trick played by his ex-wife, as Vivian secretly sent a cryptic message that said: “It’s done. I have him.”

Of course, her season 20 NCIS appearance is just the tip of the iceberg for Laura San Giacomo. She is also set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.

San Giacomo has had a high profile lately. The actor played a rival to Henry Winkler’s character in the last season of Barry. San Giacomo will be playing La Befana in Tim Allen’s series. The character is a Christmas witch from Italian folklore. La Befana, like Saint Nicholas, travels throughout Italy delivering sweets to good children on Epiphany, a Christian feast day. It’s uncertain what kind of part the figure will have in the new series. However, it does imply that the show will explore other countries’ holiday customs from across the world.