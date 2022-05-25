‘NCIS’ Boss Shares Details of One Character’s Involvement in the Finale’s Murder Investigation

She’s got an ultra-cool job and drives a vintage Mercedes. And now the newest character on NCIS might be a terrorist. Or she could simply be a bystander, helping her ex-husband.

We got all that in the season 19 NCIS finale that ran Monday night. (Check out the Outsider recap here). It ended with a cliffhanger as Alden Parker (Gary Cole) went on the run with his ex-wife, Vivian Kolchak (Teri Polo). They call each other Park and Viv. And as they drove away, she pulled out the mixtape Parker made her when they eloped decades ago. She turned Bon Jovi’s “She’s a Little Runaway” on blast.

Then Viv did something very suspicious. She texted someone “It’s done. I have him,” then slipped her phone away without telling Parker she was in contact with anyone. The text also read just like the one sent at the beginning of the episode when someone kidnapped Vivian as she was out jogging.

So we ask, is Vivian the Raven, the person who wanted to poison thousands of people earlier in season 19. At the end of The Helpers (Outsider recap here), the Raven sent a message of “Never More” to Parker. And towards the end of Monday’s Birds of a Feather. someone spray-painted Never More on the wall of where the kidnappers first stashed Vivian. And did The Raven kill Frank, Parker’s former FBI partner, for his murder?

Michael Yarish/CBS ©2022

Big Surprise: NCIS EP Won’t Give Details About Vivian

Steven Binder, the NCIS executive producer, talked about whether Vivian could be the Raven during an interview with TV Insider. But why should he give away any details as he starts prepping for season 20?

“That’s the big mystery, right?” Binder said of Vivian and the Raven. “I don’t know that there’s much I can say about it, except that we want to traverse some new territory with Parker having an ex-wife. As you may remember, Gibbs had a lot of ex-wives and on one level, someone Parker’s age has either never been married, is still married, widowed, or divorced.

“We did not want to give him a current wife for lots of reasons,” Binder said. “So that left him as a divorcee or a widower and widower’s a little dark and Jimmy Palmer’s in that space. So we went for an ex-wife; since we had a character who we played a multitude of ex-wives, we wanted to take this one in a slightly different direction. I think your question sort of goes into that territory a little bit.”

Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021

Remember Last Year’s Finale? Fans Thought Marcie Was Serial Killer

The season 19 ending is sort of like a late-season 18 storyline. Remember that Gibbs (Mark Harmon), while he was suspended, helped an investigative journalist named Marcie dig around for more info on a serial killer. Coincidentally. Pam Dawber, Harmon’s wife in real life, portrayed Marcie. And in the finale, he figured out someone had planted listening devices at his house. And in the season 18 cliffhanger, Harmon was out on his boat, blasting Tom Petty’s “Runnin’ On a Dream,” as he was on his way to gather more info about the killer.

Then the boat exploded. NCIS fans quickly figured out that Gibbs wasn’t dead. However, they spent the summer figuring out whether Marcie was the real killer. It turned out to be a hitman paid to kill people standing in the way of a mineral deal in Alaska.