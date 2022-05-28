‘NCIS’ Boss Discusses Why Torres Went Through the Wringer in Season 19

Following the 19th season finale of “NCIS,” the hit TV series’ showrunner Steven D. Binder revealed why Wilmer Valderrama’s Torres went through the wringer during the latest season.

While speaking to TV Insider, the “NCIS” boss spoke about the struggles that Torres dealt with during the latest season. “I think a lot of that stems from a conception Wilmer had early on about the character, which is that this guy is really locked away and he opened up for Bishop and she left, and he opened up for Gibbs and Gibbs left.”

The “NCIS” showrunner further spoke about how viewers saw in the cage-fighting episode some of Torres internal demons coming out. “I think that’s really part one. This is a guy who’s under a tremendous amount of pressure. Now he’s a professional and he’s getting the job done, but he’s got these internal pressures building up inside him, and at some point, you pop, and I think that’s in his future.”

When asked how dark the episode’s second half will get, the “NCIS” boss said it’s always a really fine line for the show. “If you take someone like Leroy Jethro Gibbs on paper, that guy’s as dark as it gets. He killed Pedro Hernandez. He was in his basement drinking whiskey out of a nail-filled bottle.”

Binder further explained that the character may have committed murder to protect Bishop a couple seasons ago, and there’s certainly a case to be made for that. “I think we’re gonna go pretty dark with [Torres], but we try and do it in a way that doesn’t destroy what we love about the character, so always in service to something greater. It’s not just pure darkness.”

‘NCIS’ Boss Talks About Kasie’s Decision to Stay on the Series

Meanwhile, Steven D. Binder discussed how “NCIS” character Kasie (Diana Reasonover) made the decision to stay on the show. “I sure hope she stays because she’s fantastic. We’re dabbling potentially with her having a significant other. We’re gonna see where that goes.”

Binder also stated that he and the writers used to do Abby-centric stories relatively frequently or at least with a rhythm. “It’s been a while since we’ve done a Kasie story. I think we’re gonna have something fun for her coming up that may or may not involve her relationship. We’ll see where the story takes us or where that character takes us.”

In regards to how things will go for Kasie in the upcoming season, Binder added, “I think Season 20 is gonna be a season where everyone’s really gonna get a chance to shine, have their own episodes and have them be pretty powerful. And Kasie is certainly overdue, I can tell you that.”