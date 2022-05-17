‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Looks Ahead to the Series Finale

Last night’s “NCIS” penultimate episode revealed a blossoming relationship between Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Jess Knight (Katrina Law). But will anything come of it in next week’s finale episode?

According to Brian Dietzen, who spoke with TV Insider earlier this week, we only get a small mention of Palmer and Knight in the “NCIS” Season 19 finale. This potential relationship may have been built up over the last few episodes, but more important storylines have to come to the forefront for the finale.

“It won’t be another six or seven episodes before they address this thing again,” Dietzen revealed to the outlet. “Sometimes we have a lot of stories to tell, so you can’t quite get back to like, what happened at that wedding? Did they connect, or did they not?”

The good news, for Palmer and Knight fans, is that we will get a small indication of where things might go for the couple in Season 20.

“They definitely will be addressing their time together in this episode,” Dietzen said. “We’re not leaving the audience high and dry on where the heck is this thing going? We’re gonna be choosing a direction before the end of this episode.”

That direction will likely be determined by how their coffee date goes. If fans will remember, in “NCIS” Season 19 Episode 20, Palmer and Knight grew closer while on the run. Knight dug a bullet out of Palmer’s thigh, and they were able to open up more about their blossoming feelings. But Knight worried about ruining their friendship if the romantic side of things goes wrong.

Palmer assured her that no matter what happens, they’ll always be friends. And the episode ended with Knight asking him out on a coffee date.

Will we see that coffee date play out between Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law’s characters during the “NCIS” season finale? We’ll have to find out next week.

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Opens Up About Alden Parker Being Framed For Murder

CBS recently released the synopsis for the “NCIS” Season 19 finale, and boy is it a doozy. Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole, will be framed for murder. And it will take every man and woman on deck to get him out of this situation and put the real perpetrator behind bars.

The official synopsis reads, “When Agent Parker is framed for murder, the team puts their jobs and lives on the line to buy time and uncover the truth.”

“NCIS” star Brian Dietzen opened up to TV Insider about the finale plotline. This also explains why Knight and Palmer’s romance sits on the back burner for the coming episode.

“It’s definitely gonna be one where the whole team has to come together,” Dietzen explained. “And those obviously are our strongest episodes when no one’s left on the bench. Similar to the penultimate episode, it’s all hands on deck once again. And this time they have to stand up for a guy that is new to their team and figure out what they can do for this man who’s come in to lead them for this past year. It’s pretty great. Everyone has their moment in this finale.”

Make sure you don’t miss the “NCIS” finale when it premieres on Monday, May 23, on CBS.