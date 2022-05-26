‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Pays Tribute to Katrina Law As Palmer and Knight Romance Comes Into the Picture

After the death of his wife in the Season 18 episode “The First Day,” NCIS fans wondered if Brian Dietzen’s Jimmy Palmer would ever find love again. It took a full year, but when the beloved Chief Medical Examiner met NCIS newcomer Special Agent Jessica Knight, sparks began to fly.

In the later episodes of Season 19, Palmer and Knight engaged in a light flirtation until a dangerous situation spurred the couple to admit their feelings for one another. At long last, in the tense Season 19 finale, “Birds of a Feather,” Jimmy and Jessica shared a kiss, taking their romance to the next level and satisfying fans’ long-held desire for a relationship between the pair.

To celebrate the NCIS finale, Brian Dietzen took over the CBS Twitter account to live tweet the episode and answer fans’ questions during commercial breaks. And, of course, it didn’t take long for fans to bring up Jimmy’s love life. One fan asked Brian to describe his initial reaction to the romance between Jimmy and Jessica.

“I was happy for Jimmy,” Dietzen replied with enthusiasm. “He’s had a really tough year. His lovely wife passed away a year ago. And he’s been raising their daughter, Victoria, solo in the COVID era, which I know a ton of people have done. It’s just not an easy thing to do.”

“So, to find just some hint of happiness in the future, I think it was really great for him. And selfishly, as an actor, I was excited that I got to do more scenes with Katrina Law, who’s a tremendous actor and we always have a great time together. So, yeah, I think it’s been a positive experience.”

Brian Dietzen Describes Natural Chemistry With ‘NCIS’ Costar Katrina Law

Brian Dietzen is clearly excited for the new chapter of his NCIS character, Jimmy Palmer. The tragic chapter of his life is coming to an end and a new, far happier one is beginning. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor explained that, with Katrina Law as his costar, it’s easy to portray this happiness. In addition to their on-screen romance, the two share a natural chemistry on set.

“Ever since Katrina joined the show, we’ve really enjoying having scenes together,” Dietzen explained. “Whether it’s the evidence findings [or] coming down to autopsy. We’ve always found some way to enjoy the scene. And they’ve given us some great scenes together too.”

“It was not hard to find a connection there,” the actor continued. “Because Katrina’s a wonderful actor and we’re lucky to have her. This one is special for Jimmy and Knight because there’s no potential for romance without anyone else on the team for Jimmy. So it was great to be able to play something that has only been explored off-camera for Jimmy’s character over the past 19 years. To see him show interest, it was fun to play.”