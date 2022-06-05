‘NCIS’ By the Numbers: See How the Long-Running Series Stacked Up Over the 2021-2022 TV Season

Recently, many of our favorite television shows wrapped up for the season, giving us some exciting season finale moments. And, now the rating numbers are coming in, showing us that NCIS is still one of the most-watched shows on television.

CBS has been bringing us some exciting television programs. Primarily some of our favorite procedural dramas, NCIS, as well as the NCIS spin-off additions. These, of course, include NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS continues to be the most-watched scripted series of the 2021-2022 season. The most recent Neilsen numbers note that NCIS pulled in a total of 10,901 viewers. CBS held the number two spot, as well. The hit series FBI pulls in 10,291 viewers based on recent numbers.

NBC lands in third place when it comes to the scripted drama genre, with Chicago Fire seeing as many as 9,813 viewers. However, CBS isn’t done with its reign in the top few spots. Number four goes the hit CBS series, Blue Bloods with a total of 9,782 viewers.

NCIS’s Highest Rated Episode This Season Came Early On As We Said Goodbye To One Major Player

NCIS has long held the top spot for the most-watched scripted drama. However, one particular episode pulled in some big viewership numbers. This is because it was a big finale as we said farewell to NCIS mainstay, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

For 18 seasons, fans had gotten to know Harmon’s, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. And his unique way of leading his NCIS team of officers has always been fun to watch, pulling viewers in on a regular basis. However, as the show’s 18th season came to a close last year, fans were beginning to see hints that Harmon would be exiting the series. And, eventually, fans realized that this goodbye was inevitable.

Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs Sails Off, Saying Goodbye To His Teammates

Harmon’s final episode, titled Great Wide Open aired on October 11, 2021. And, while it was a heartbreaking goodbye, NCIS fans have certainly spoken noting that this episode scores a 9.0 (out of 10) on IMDB. In the episode, a heart-pounding storyline continues as Mark Harmon’s Gibbs continues his investigation into a string of murders that led to an attempt on his own life when his boat explodes in the 18th season finale.

But, the biggest emotions came throughout the episode as Gibbs says his farewell to all of his longtime friends and coworkers. In this episode, Gibbs and Sean Murray’s Timothy McGee take off for Alaska to investigate a case. As the show progresses, we see Gibbs’ final goodbyes to each character he has left behind.

Finally, Gibbs tells McGee that he will not be returning to the NCIS team with him. And after a touching moment between the two characters, McGee boards the plane while Gibbs throws out another line into the chilly Alaskan waters.