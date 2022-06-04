‘NCIS’: Can We Expect Any Crossover Episodes in Season 20?

Fans of NCIS and its spinoffs might feel like they’ve died and gone to TV-watching heaven. If you listen closely, you hear all that crossover chatter.

Like we’re talking potential crossover for this fall. NCIS and their agent peeps in Los Angeles and Hawai’i could do a big, beautiful crossover. All those circles in an NCIS Venn diagram could be intersecting.

NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R. Scott Gemmill discussed a potential crossover during a recent interview with TV Insider. (We told you there was buzz).

“We’ve talked about [a crossover] a lot,” Gemmill said. “And actually the studio [recently] asked me about it,” Gemmill said. “It’s only a matter of logistics. If we were going to do it, we’d want to do it over all three series. Doing one crossover with one show sort of feels like you’re leaving somebody out.”

Please don’t leave anyone out. Torres, Kai and Sam need to solve a case together. Kilbride and Vance, collectively, should bark at Sec Nav. And wouldn’t you love to see Kensi, Jess and Jane drop a criminal gang or three.

Here’s some more from Gemmill: “I’ve already talked to the other showrunners, everyone’s sort of up for it. It’s just the practicality of pulling it off is a little tricky.”

Karen Neal/CBS ©2022

NCIS Helped Launch NCIS: Hawai’i with March Crossover

Logistics means how much money will it take. NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles film in LA. Meanwhile, NCIS: Hawai’i films on Oahu, with parts of the show coming from Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam.

Earlier this year, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i merged, as Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jess (Katrina Law) traveled to Hawaii to solve one of Torres’ old cases. Alden Parker (Gary Cole) also was in the episode. And Ernie (Jason Antoon) talked to the analysts in the D.C. office. He definitely developed a crush on Jess. On another episode, when he zoomed with the D.C. office, he even asked about her. Then there was the chemistry between Torres and Jane (Vanessa Lachey). Yes, they have a past.

And there were Gibbs (Mark Harmon) references this spring. Jane Tennant gave some of her backstory. It seems the first special agent in charge in Hawaii was recruited by Gibbs to work at the agency. Then Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) likened the surprise checks sent by Eric (Barrett Foa) to the LA agents to a gift Gibbs gave to folks in DC.

NCIS starts its 20th season this fall, while the LA franchise kicks off No. 14. And NCIS: Hawai’i, which was the most popular first-year drama this TV season, begins season two.

CBS

Two Oldest Shows Last Did a Crossover in 2015

The last time NCIS and LA merged storylines was in 2015, when DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) traveled west to help with a case.

And about that buzz we mentioned? Sean Murray, aka McGee in D.C., dropped a snap on Instagram that prompted all sorts of crossover talk. Murray posted a photo of himself with LL Cool J (Sam Hanna on LA). That was two days ago. He didn’t mention a crossover. The two franchise mainstays might’ve seen each other at an event. He captioned the photo with some hashtags: #ncis #ncisla #ncisfamily.