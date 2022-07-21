‘NCIS’ Cast Members Starting to Reveal Pics Before Season 20 Begins Filming

Season 20 of the long-running NCIS is shaping up behind the scenes. The cast and crew are hard at work filming new episodes and they’re promising big things in store. Cast members have started posting hype videos on their social media accounts and fans are eating up every second they can get.

Wilmer Valderrama, known by NCIS fans as Nick Torres, posted a video of himself and his fellow castmates on Instagram. They’re all clearly excited to continue the NCIS universe and they’re promising to up the stakes in season 20.

Valderrama wrote alongside the video, “Production for Season 20 of #NCIS is officially in progress. Day 1, Who’s ready!?” His castmates helped him hype the mysteries coming ahead by promising “we’re bringing the smoke” and teasing big surprises ahead.

“Well you know you’ve been warned,” Valderrama said in the video. “This season we are happy to say we’re up to doing things you’ve never seen from NCIS. And we’re going to change things up and surprise you guys along the way.”

Fans Want to Know What’s Coming on NCIS

Diona Reasonover, aka Kasie Hines, posted her own hype video with help from co-star Brian Dietzen. “Your favorite lab coats” mixed the hype machine by inviting her followers to play a game of 20 questions with the stars.

“Tag team back again! If you could ask the cast of @ncis_cbs anything, what would it be??” she captioned with the video.

Fans were quick to present their questions to the stars. “How did you feel after finding out you got a part in no.1 show in the world?” asked one fan. “If you weren’t acting, what would be your dream job be otherwise?” asked another. “What would be your dream case for your character to work on?” posited another. Fans asked many more than 20 questions but the stars probably don’t mind.

The last time fans got to see the NCIS team in action was back in May with the season 19 finale, “Birds of a Feather”. The show often sees significant changes and surprises. Most notably, it was just last season when long-time show lead Mark Harmon left his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs four episodes into the season. Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, a former FBI agent came in to help the team continue busting up criminals with a heavy emphasis on domestic terrorism.

Season 19 ended on a major cliffhanger. So fans are eagerly waiting for a resolution behind the mysterious villain, The Raven. They don’t have to wait much longer as season 20 premieres this September. Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes looks at NCIS season 20.