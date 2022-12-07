‘NCIS’ Casts Come Together for Historic Crossover: PHOTOS

NCIS and its spinoffs Los Angeles and Hawai’i are on holiday hiatus the rest of the month. So bah humbug on that. However, thoughts of a giant crossover surely can get you through December.

Circle this date. All three NCIS shows will be on back-to-back-to-back on Monday, Jan. 2. It’s the first time CBS ever has used all three shows as a crossover to advance one main plot. NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been involved in the last two crossovers. Now, toss in LA.

The network is teasing and revealing some major plot points. That includes photos from the set of all three hours. But first, let’s set the narrative.

NCIS, the OG show in its 20th season, kicks off the crossover, setting up the storyline. You’ll see the main NCIS cast, plus LA’s Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J). Also, Hawaii’s Jane (Vanessa Lachey) and Jesse (Noah Mills). Here’s the plot summary for “Too Many Cooks”:

“Agents from Washington, D.C., L.A. and Hawai’i, all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center professor, find themselves investigating his shocking suicide.” The professor taught several agents, who don’t believe the man took his own life. Let’s investigate.

So, of course, we’re going to need some Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) collaboration with Sam and Callen.

Chris O’Donnell is in the first hour of the crossover with Wilmer Valderrama. (Sonja Flemming/CBS).

Yay! This NCIS Crossover Should Feature Lots of Jane and Jess

Plus, it’s also required in any crossover to let Jane, the special agent in charge of Hawai’i, work with Jess (Katrina Law). In the past two NCIS crossovers with Hawaii, Jess and Jane were major figures (as it should be).

So we give you this photo. They’re smiling. But you wouldn’t want to be the criminal.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS).

The second hour is for NCIS: Hawai’i. And we’re not liking part of this episode called “Deep Fake.” Someone captures Jane, Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Sam. It’s a mysterious woman who claims to be a “CIA agent demanding intel from the team. Also, Jesse, Ernie, Whistler and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) learn about an asset that arrived in Hawai’i who could be connected to several overseas assassinations.”

Parker and Sam join the Hawaii team. (Karen Neal/CBS)

Then, the story, in the final hour, moves to NCIS: Los Angeles. The episode is “A Long Time Coming.” And we probably need to worry about Kilbride (Gerald McRaney). He’s gone MIA. When earlier photos of the filming leaked in November, we thought the team might be looking for Hetty (Linda Hunt). She’s missing in Syria. However, CBS confirmed it’s Kilbride. Here’s some more plot info: “Agents Rountree and Fatima are ambushed while searching for Kilbride, who has been MIA, and they learn that every member of the team has a hefty bounty on their head. The NCIS team must save Agent Rountree and find Kilbride while every cartel, hitman, gang and psychopath hunts them down.”

And CBS dropped NCIS: Los Angeles photos featuring agents out of D.C. and Hawai’i. It means fans are in store for some more T ‘n T. That’s Tennant and Torres. Remember, this all unfolds, Jan. 2.