‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?

It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.

Binder did reference how the show has offered up moments of recalling Leroy Jethro Gibbs. That, of course, is the character played by longtime star Mark Harmon before his exit from the show. Binder would bring up the Gibbs character in his comments, too.

Pauley Perrette of ‘NCIS’ Talks About Recovering From Stroke

“We are always thinking about ways to involve [Gibbs] in a way that doesn’t ‘rip off the scab’ and doesn’t ruin what I thought was the only fitting send-off for this guy,” Binder said. As fans of NCIS know, Gibbs is now living in Alaska. “I want to start doing that with Abby’s character as well. I’d like to start feeling her [presence] a little more,” Binder said. “I thought we were a little remiss in not [doing that sooner], but there are so many moving parts…. But she is still out there fighting the good fight and watching us, and she is a part of us and we’re a part of her.”

Would this potentially mean a Perrette sighting on the show? She has been quite adamant that she would never come back at all. During his comments, Binder never actually said anything specifically about a Perrette on-camera appearance. We also were reminded that Perrette was part of the sitcom for CBS titled Broke. The show only lasted one season before being canceled. At one time, CBS entertainment boss Kelly Kahl spoke to TV Line about having Perrette return to the network “We are very happy to have her on the air again with us,” Kahl said, “and I don’t think she would be back with us if she had huge concerns.”

For her part, Perrette has pretty much stayed out of the show business limelight. The actress has been known to keep fans updated about different projects on social media. But Perrette informed the world about a recent update. Perrette went on Twitter and said that it has been one year since she suffered a stroke. She also talked about being a survivor of many different things in her life.

In a video that she posted, Perrette said, “Hey guys, Oh My God, it’s Sept 2. It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” Perrette would raise her eyebrows as if she was making a point. “I’m still here,” she said.