‘NCIS’: Could Upcoming Crossover Get to the Bottom of Hetty’s Disappearance?

Wilmer Valderrama shared a snap from filming of the upcoming giant NCIS crossover involving the casts of all three shows.

And the photo immediately triggered buzz as to whether the crossover will all be a giant rescue to bring Hetty (Linda Hunt) back home from Syria. Valderrama, who plays Torres on NCIS, captioned the picture:

“Gonna go ahead and leave this “first time ever” over here, Three’s Company? Or 3 NCIS teams joining for 1 epic case?

Coming soon.”

So check out the photo. Then we’ll tell you some of the intriguing clues.

Giant Crossovers Worked for Law & Order, FBI So Why Not NCIS?

CBS recently announced that the NCIS franchise, which includes the OG series and the Los Angeles and Hawaii spinoffs, will be doing a three-hour crossover episode. The three-hour show is scheduled for sometime in January, although filming started sometime this week. We’re also not sure how CBS will schedule it. NCIS: Los Angeles runs Sunday, while the other two shows are back-to-back on Monday nights.

It’s the first time NCIS has mixed the casts of all three series to tell a single story line. NBC did something similar last month with the premieres of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. CBS also pulled off a successful three-hour event last season to show off the FBI franchise and its two spinoffs.

If you notice from Valderrama’s photo, most of the people are cast members of NCIS: Los Angeles. You see Callen (Chris O’Donnell), Sam (LL Cool J), Kilbride (Gerald McRaney), Kensi (Daniela Ruah) Fatima (Medalia Rahimi) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen). Only Rountree (Caleb Castille) is missing from the picture. And Hetty wasn’t there, either. She’s disappeared after apparently faking her own death. Meanwhile, Valderrama is there from his show. Jane (Vanessa Lachey) and Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) represent from Hawaii.

Their clothing provides another clue. They’re wearing khaki-colored bullet-proof vests. Plus, Deeks, Sam and Jane are wearing a Shemagh around their necks. Those are Middle Eastern scarves designed to keep your face and neck from the sun, wind and sand. The crossover may not concern Hetty, but it does appear to be out of the country.

One Reddit user also noticed the wardrobe and thought it offered a clue to the plot: “Assuming this isn’t everyone involved, possibly going to Syria as those are the brown vests they tend to use overseas. Sam and Deeks are both wearing scarfs like they have in previous overseas missions.”

Hetty (Linda Hunt) is MIA in Syria. Could the upcoming NCIS crossover be about her rescue? (Monty Brinton/CBS)

LA Spinoff Kicked Off Season 14 Last Sunday

Entertainment Weekly reported that the crossover plot would have the agents team up to take down a hitman, who is targeting team members.

Meanwhile, NCIS: Los Angeles enjoyed its season 14 premiere last Sunday. A side story of “Game of Drones” involved whether Hetty still is alive. A military unit discovered a burned up safe house. They found a body that was burned beyond recognition. The body was small enough to be Hetty’s. And the body also had identification for Trudy Chambers. That’s one of Hetty’s alternate identities. But the body belonged to a child. So Hetty possibly planted the ID and escaped.

Scott Gemmill, the NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner, said at some point this season, the agents will travel to Syria to rescue Hetty. Callen especially wants to bring her home so she can attend his wedding to Anna. So maybe said rescue involves a three-way crossover. Stay tuned.