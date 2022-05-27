‘NCIS’ Crew Reportedly Thinks Gary Cole’s Parker Isn’t Measuring Up To Mark Harmon’s Gibbs

I think we can all agree that things haven’t quite been the same since Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon departed “NCIS” last year. However, after spending almost a full season with his replacement, Special Agent Alden Parker’s Gary Cole, it seems fans aren’t the only ones having a hard time adjusting to “NCIS” without Mark Harmon. Now, almost a week following the season 19 finale, it seems “NCIS” crew members are “fed up” with Gary Cole’s effort to fill the enormous shoes left by the longtime star.

As we’ve seen across social media, plenty of original “NCIS” fans are discontent with Gibbs’ successor. Many continue to claim things just aren’t the same without him. But, according to the National Enquirer, “NCIS” personnel are disappointed with Cole’s performance thus far.

One source reportedly said, “Gary’s been desperate to fill Mark’s shoes and fit in with the other series regulars.” Several include longtime stars like Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen as well as newer additions like Wilmer Valderrama and Diona Reasonover. They, rather harshly, concluded, “It’s kind of pitiful.”

Moreover, Suggest reported Cole is trying way too hard to bond with his costars. Supposedly, despite that the “NCIS” crew is on hiatus, the show’s newest cast member is reaching out to coworkers and colleagues via text. He’s reportedly frequently telling jokes and suggesting get-togethers. However, there’s no actual proof aside from hearsay.

An insider also stated, “Gary’s trying to win over fans, too, by publicly saying he’s not trying to replace Mark. But the fact remains they don’t like him as much as Mark.”

‘NCIS’ Star’s Remarks About Gary Cole Create Conflicting Accounts of the New Cast Member

Clearly, Gary Cole is struggling to win over the hearts of “NCIS” fans months after Mark Harmon’s departure. And now, it seems he’s struggling to win over his coworkers as well. However, ahead of the “NCIS” season finale, Special Agent Tim McGee actor Sean Murray spoke out about his costar. And he had nothing but positive things to say.

“I think Gary is kicking all kinds of ass,” Murray told Parade. “I love it.”

He also shared, “I remember when [executive producer Steven D.] Binder told me a year and a half ago that Gary was going to be coming on board. I was very excited.”

Apparently, however, Sean Murray and Gary Cole haven’t only shared the screen while on the “NCIS” set. The McGee actor said he and Cole previously starred together in a Hallmark Hall of Fame Movie of the Week. Entitled “For My Daughter’s Honor,” Murray said, “[Gary Cole] was a high school teacher who was having an affair with one of his students, and I had a smaller part in the movie.”

Before Gary Cole came to the set of “NCIS,” Murray revealed he remembered the veteran actor as both kind and professional.