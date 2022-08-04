‘NCIS’ Crossover: Do New Photos Reveal Any Details About the Raven?

Let’s talk NCIS, crossovers and a domestic terrorist named Raven. CBS has released its first details about the season 20 premiere. Fans think they’ve spotted the bad guy.

On Wednesday, CBS revealed that the NCIS premiere, Sept. 19, will feature two characters from NCIS: Hawai’i. Then when Hawai’i celebrates its second season, a pair of characters heads to Pearl Harbor.

Fans already have some idea that the Raven is in one of the photos. It’s a specific snap that has the NCIS faithful all abuzz.

“Oh spoiler: in those pics where Ernie and Tennant are visiting the NCIS office set,” wrote a fan on Reddit. “You can see on their TV plasma screen a generic looking baddie bad guy. You can assume that’s The Raven/ some baddie they’ll chase in the premiere.”

If the Raven, the leader of a domestic terrorist group, is the guy in the photo on at least two computer monitors, then he’s still a mystery. But this clue would rule out two possible theories that have been percolating this summer about the Raven’s identity.

Maybe NCIS Agents Will Apprehend Raven in Hawaii

Let’s take a step back and offer a broader look at what CBS announced this week. Here’s the plot tease for the NCIS season 20 premiere:

“A Family Matter” – Following the cliffhanger season 19 finale, with special agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Terri Polo), the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name. Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven.”

So this means that Jane and Ernie just happened to be in Washington, D.C. for a meeting with Vance. However, the plot summary for the NCIS: Hawai’i season two premiere offers more Raven details.

“Prisoners’ Dilemma” – Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), track The Raven’s whereabouts to the island of Oahu. (They) learn about his plans to attack RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises), the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise.”

This photo is from the NCIS episode, not Hawai’i. So it looks like Jess and Jane have reason to draw their guns in the D.C. metropolitan area. Back in February, during an episode called “The Helpers,” a terrorist group tried to set off a deadly toxin at a Marine base and somewhere in the city. The toxin almost killed Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Kasie (Diona Reasonover).

Do You Think Viv or Sweeney Still Are Raven Options?

NCIS fans continue to speculate about the Raven, who made it known at the end of “The Helpers” that he was gunning for Alden Parker. Then, he appeared to be pulling strings in the finale. The FBI believes Parker killed his old partner and embezzled lots of money. There were two schools of thought on the Raven’s identity. Some believe it’s Viv. As the finale ended, and as she and Parker drove away, Viv texted someone mysterious. “It’s done. I have him,”

The other working theory pointed to FBI Deputy Director Wayne Sweeney. He doesn’t like Parker. After all, he fired him during an episode last fall when Parker refused to arrest Gibbs (Mark Harmon). But Sweeney doesn’t look like the dude in the photo CBS released.

