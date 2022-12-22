‘NCIS’ Crossover Event To Feature a ‘Yellowstone’ Star

For all of you Yellowstone fans, get ready to tune into NCIS: Hawai’i where you can see one of the show’s stars appear on there. You will be able to see Dawn Olivieri on there as Melina Delvin. She’s going to be part of NCIS: Hawai’i when the big crossover event takes place on January 9. Melvin reportedly is a mysterious character on the show. This marks the first time that Olivieri will be part of the NCIS universe.

Yellowstone fans are used to seeing Olivieri this season on the show. She’s playing Sarah Atwood, who is in cahoots with Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley. The show is currently in Season 5, Monsters & Critics reports. Fans also might have seen Olivieri appear in 1883. She played Claire Dutton in two episodes of the spinoff. Olivieri, though, is no newcomer to the world of TV. She’s played Amy Nelson for six episodes of SEAL Team. Other roles include Monica Talbot on House of Lies, and Lydia on Heroes and Heroes: Slow Burn.

‘Yellowstone’ Actress Finds Herself As Part Of ‘NCIS’ Crossover Trailer

On Monday, January 9, get ready for a three-show crossover event happening in the NCIS world. First up will be NCIS at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, followed by NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles. The shows will air in that order. It also marks the very first time that all three shows have been in a crossover on the same night. Olivieri manages to get some time in a full-length trailer that is out in advance of the crossover. We happen to see her chat it up with some NCIS agents.

On Yellowstone, we get a chance to see Olivieri work her magic as Sarah Atwood. She’s awfully good in the role and appears to be making inroads with Jamie. There definitely is a romantic connection between both characters. It will be interesting to see how the characters can muck things up for John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner.

NCIS: Hawai’i is in its second season, starring Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant. That’s a show which is still going strong thanks to the strong lead-in from the main franchise show. NCIS: Los Angeles has been around for a few seasons, too. How will the crossover work out? Having all three of these shows together will make it worth watching. Each show will have some stars from another NCIS show make appearances on there. It’ll keep the action moving for a Monday night. All three shows have established themselves on TV for their work. How will the crossover end up? We all will have to wait and see.