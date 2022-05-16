‘NCIS’: David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Returns for Final 2 Episodes, Set Photos Reveal

All you Ducky lovers rejoice — David McCallum is appearing in tonight’s NCIS episode.

NCIS fans love the octogenarian medical examiner turned office historian. As “Ducky” Mallard, he’s been with NCIS since the beginning, back when CBS introduced the long-running series via a back door pilot on JAG. Because he’s very proper, he doesn’t do nicknames. That’s why he was the only one in the office who called Gibbs “Jethro.” And Ducky and Gibbs go way back to the early 80s. That’s when Ducky helped saved the life of a Marine named Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Maybe that’s why fans love him so much.

So McCallum, as Ducky, is a big part of NCIS history, which is why it’s so huge to have him come back. He left the show as a full-time cast member in 2019. But he comes back for special story arcs. Earlier this season, when NCIS said good-bye to Mark Harmon as Gibbs in a four-episode arc, McCallum appeared in “Great Wide Open.”

And he also was around for the next episode “Face the Strange,” which introduced Alden Parker (Gary Cole) as the new special agent in charge.

Ducky Drops By Tonight’s NCIS Hour to Help Jimmy

In tonight’s episode, Ducky is there to help Jimmy. NCIS actors are dropping clues that this episode will be heavy on Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Jess (Katrina Law). Both the actors posted the same photo on Instagram to hype the Monday episode. Jimmy is leaning on Jess. She’s got a gun drawn. He looks dazed. Jimmy’s glasses are missing and his khaki’s and shirt are splattered with blood.

Wilmer Valderrama, who portrays Jess’ partner, Torres, replied on Law’s Instagram post: “I’m ready, you two are gonna own TV tonight.” Dietzen also wrote: as “Hell yeah! Gonna be (fire).”

So what’s it all about? Here’s the plot tease from CBS for “All or Nothing.” “NCIS investigates the unexpected death of a Navy reservist who was an investigative journalist. Also, Knight and Jimmy’s budding romance is put on hold when a vital organ transfer goes fatally wrong.”

NCIS executive producer Steven Binder told TV Insider that McCallum will be on the final two episodes. CBS has yet to release any photos from the finale. But the network did release an abbreviated tease for “Birds of a Feather.” “When Agent Parker is framed for murder, the team puts their jobs and lives on the line to buy time and uncover the truth.”

Ducky fans thought he’d be in an earlier NCIS episode this year. But blame that rumor on Dietzen. Some fans misunderstood his social media post back in January.

But we promise. Ducky is back. There’s photographic proof. Stick with Outsider for more NCIS details.