‘NCIS’: Does Jessica Knight Actress Katrina Law Have Children?

While “NCIS” alum Katrina Law works hard on set, there’s no doubt she enjoys going home at the end of the day to her family. When she’s not playing the role of Agent Jessica Knight in the hit drama, she enjoys spending time with her husband and children.

The veteran actor is married to 47-year-old Keith Andreen, who’s also an actor himself. They first met on the TV show “The Resistance” back in 2010. After three years of dating, the couple got married in a romantic ceremony in Costa Rica.

Eight years later, the couple got a Christmas gift of a lifetime when they welcomed their first daughter, Kinley, right before Christmas in 2018.

Law revealed the news via Instagram when she posted a photo from a hospital bed with her baby girl in her arms. “So very happy to introduce you to Kinley,” the post read. She added, “7 pounds of baby perfection. Mama and Papa are doing well! Thanks for all the love and support during this pregnancy and to everyone who reached out to check in on us! I am already so in love with this bundle of squirming joy!!!”

The most recent post of Law and her daughter came on New Year’s Eve. The adorable post included herself and her daughter bundled up and having fun in the snow. In addition, the family also has a pit bull-labrador cross.

Katrina Law and other ‘NCIS’ cast members say goodbye to season 19

But when she isn’t spending time with her loved ones, Law is working hard on the set of NCIS.

Law made her “NCIS” debut at the end of season 18. She had such a phenomenal performance that showrunners brought her back as a series regular in the CBS police procedural. Now, she’s one of the top actors on the show.

Portraying Agent Jessica Knight, Law is now one of the leading actors in the CBS police procedural. With each episode, we learn more about her background.

During her time on the show, we’ve seen her character evolve. Her character is currently in the middle of a budding romance with chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, played by Brian Dietzen. Now fans are hoping they take the next step in their relationship.

“NCIS” season 19 will come to a close next week during its season finale.

The synopsis for the finale episode, “Birds of a Feather,” reads, “When Agent Parker is framed for murder, the team puts their jobs and lives on the line to buy time and uncover the truth. But, will they be able to clear Agent Alden Parker’s name before it’s too late?”

The season 19 finale of “NCIS” premieres on CBS on Monday, May 23. You can also stream it Wednesday on Disney+ in the UK.