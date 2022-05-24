‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares New Photo With Her Baby

“NCIS” alum Emily Wickersham continues to share the cutest photos of her five-month-old baby son, Cassius Wickersham Dale.

Cassius was born to “NCIS” star Emily Wickersham and her partner, James Badge Dale, on December 30, 2021. He’s been an absolute bundle of joy in their lives, as evidenced by the various pictures Wickersham posts to her Instagram. We’ve seen photos of her and Dale carrying Cassius around the city, seen him at the beach, and now in a new location.

Wickersham posted a photo of her and Cassius in her car together earlier. Wickersham glances over her shoulder, past the headrest, at Dale holding the camera. And behind her, we see little Cassius all trussed up in his car seat.

“NCIS” star Emily Wickersham kept her caption short and simple. “new/old whip,” she wrote earlier, along with a strawberry emoji. Wickersham didn’t elaborate on what any of that meant. Bu if we had to guess, she’s referencing the fact that her newborn baby is chilling in her old whip (car).

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Reflects on Being a Mom on Mother’s Day

It’s been a whirlwind five months for “NCIS” star Emily Wickersham. She’s likely endured several late nights and long days filled with taking care of Cassius. But it sounds like she wouldn’t trade it away for anything.

Earlier this month, Wickersham posted a heartfelt message on Instagram about what it’s really like to be a mom. She posted it, appropriately, on Mother’s Day, using the time to reflect on how far she and James Badge Dale have come with their son.

“Here we are several months before Cassius was born,” Wickersham wrote in her caption. “We had no idea what we were in for. Each day better than the next with all the hard stuff and sleepless nights piled in there.”

She added, “Becoming a Mother has changed my life and perspective on things in so many ways. Cassius, you are the greatest teacher of all… and you continue to amaze me day after day. Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mamas out there.”

Wickersham wasn’t the only one to reflect on the meaningful day. Her partner, James Badge Dale, also honored her in a sweet Instagram post. He posted a beautiful side profile shot of Wickersham looking out toward the ocean while sitting in the sand at the beach. She’s holding little Cassius in her arms, and he’s looking down at the sand in fascination. We still get a full view of his adorable face, though, as well as the cutest little sunhat.

In his caption, Dale essentially wrote a short poem for Wickersham. “Every day / I see you / Inspired by you / Wake up to you / Walk this earth for you / Your strength / Your kindness / Your depth of vision / You move / I move / We move / Happy First Mother’s Day @emilywickersham,” Dale wrote earlier.