‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Reflects on Becoming a Mother on Her First Mother’s Day

Former NCIS star Emily Wickersham is celebrating life with her new son this Mother’s Day.

The 38-year-old starlet gave birth to her first child on December 30th, 2021, with her partner James Badge Dale by her side. And now she’s loving both the ups and downs that have come her way during the past four months.

Because today marks her first Mother’s Day, Emily Wickersham is reflecting on the transformation she has gone through since stepping into her new role as a parent. And today on Instagram, the actress penned her thoughts on the experience so far.

“Here we are several months before Cassius was born,” Wickersham wrote alongside a snapshot of her and Dale at the beach that showcases her baby bump. “We had no idea what we were in for.”

As the NCIS alum continued, she admitted that “each day” with her new child is “better than the next,” despite “all the hard stuff and sleepless nights piled in there.”

“Becoming a Mother has changed my life and perspective on things in so many ways,” she continued. “Cassius you are the biggest teacher of all… and you continue to amaze me day after day. Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mamas out there.”

James Badge Dale is Wishing His Former ‘NCIS’ Girlfriend a ‘Happy First Mother’s Day’

James Badge Dale is also honoring NCIS star Emily Wickersham on her special day. With his own Instagram tribute, The Departed actor wrote a heartfelt poem to encapsulate the emotions he’s felt while watching his girlfriend turn into a mother.

Emily Wickersham and James Badge Dale began dating shortly after Wickersham split from her ex-husband Blake Hanley. The two were married for eight years and divorced in 2018.

Since the breakup, Wickersham has been relatively quiet about her private life. Rumors began to spread about her romance with Dale in the past few years. But it wasn’t until the couple announced the pregnancy that the world knew the two were an item. And because they had been so secretive about their relationship, the couple shared the news in a discrete way.

On Instagram last July, Wickersham posted a photo of herself in a bikini that showed off her growing baby. And next to it, she captioned, “my mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!”

But instead of writing anything about the father-to-be, the actress simply tagged her baby bump as James Badge Dale.