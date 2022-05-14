‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Stuns in New Selfie

Relatively new mom Emily Wickersham of NCIS fame is back on Instagram with a friendly, stunning photo for her many fans. The actress who played Ellie Bishop in the CBS drama looks dazzling. She’s donning some sunglasses and a rather sporty-looking belt buckle, too. We don’t know where Wickersham was going or whether she simply was at home. Still, it’s always cool to see her sharing bits of her everyday life with others.

Fans Of Emily Wickersham From ‘NCIS’ Are Digging Her New Picture

Fans from around the world are going gaga about this new snap. Some of them have filled Wickersham’s Instagram feed with hearts and well-wishes from foreign lands. One writes, “Missing you on NCIS,,Hope your [spl] enjoying your new life with your baby..” Another fan says, “Randomly perfect. Keep them coming please”. Wickersham probably has plans to still stay in touch through the social media platform. We doubt she’s going to give this up anytime soon.

As we’ve said, Wickersham digs being on Instagram. She also has shared adorable throwback photos of her youth, too. Right now, we don’t think she has any new projects in the works. Her focus appears to be on being a mother and solid partner to her boyfriend, James Badge Dale. Wickersham’s IMDb page simply shows NCIS as her most recent work with nothing new on the horizon.

New Mother Celebrates Birth Of Her Son And Has First Cocktail In 10 Months

On December 30, 2021, Cassius Wickersham Dale made his entrance into the world. Wickersham, the mom, and father James all are doing well these days. In fact, in January the lovely mother was able to have her first drink in 10 months. You better believe she talked about it on social media. It’s a sweet photo of Wickersham showing her appreciation for a smooth cool cocktail. After giving birth to her child, Wickersham was looking to get back into the rhythm of life.

Despite all of her success in show business, the actress does have a hidden talent that she briefly talks about. “I can throw a football pretty well. Perfect spiral. Just sayin’,” Wickersham tells Good Housekeeping back in 2016. What about having quiet times away from the show? Well, she enjoys hers a lot. “When I’m not working, I like to do things alone, just to take a breath,” she said. “The entire NCIS cast and crew is about 200 people, so my quiet moments typically happen at home in the bath or at a Pilates class by myself.” We will be keeping our eyes open to see what Wickersham will do next in her career.