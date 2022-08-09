‘NCIS’: Everything We Know About the Franchise’s Next All-New Spinoff ‘NCIS: Sydney’

NCIS remains one of the most popular franchises on television even after almost two decades on air. Despite the exit of longtime NCIS figurehead Mark Harmon last year, fan appetite for more NCIS content is just as strong as ever. So strong in fact that NCIS is expanding internationally with its next spinoff series, NCIS: Sydney.

Diehard fans are intrigued to see the series step out internationally with this new series set in Australia. The new spinoff won’t be dropping until sometime in 2023. But fans are already begging to learn more about what’s in store in the NCIS spinoff. Outsider is here to bring you everything we know so far about the hotly-anticipated NCIS: Sydney.

The new spinoff was confirmed in February this year. It comes from the mind of NCIS: Los Angeles producer Shane Brennan, a native Australian. It’s the first series from NCIS to take place internationally after other versions took the police procedural to New Orleans and Hawai’i in addition to Los Angles and Washington DC.

The exact release date is yet to be confirmed. But CBS has confirmed it’ll land sometime in 2023. The other shows in the NCIS franchise typically begin their new seasons in September at the start of the Fall TV season. Fans will have to be patient to learn more about the release date in the coming months.

What’s in Store From NCIS: Sydney?

NCIS: Sydney will center around a tenacious group of Naval Criminal Investigative Service special agents dedicated to investigating crimes stemming from the Marines and the Navy. Much like all of the show’s predecessors in the long history of NCIS. But this will be the first in the series to venture internationally and explore the maritime crimes of another country.

Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey, issued an official statement to announce how excited she and her fellow Australians are to bring NCIS to their country.

“We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural international series of NCIS to Australian shores,” McGarvey said. “It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show and incorporate the superior NCIS storytelling while introducing new Australian characters and locations. We can’t wait to get production underway.”

Filming is expected to go underway later this year. NCIS: Sydney will be filmed on location in the Australian capital. One of the world’s most scenic harbors. The new spinoff will also feature a cast of local Australian actors to maintain authenticity. Although the names of the main and recurring cast members have not been revealed as of yet.

The series will air on Network 10 for Australian audiences. But it will be available to audiences worldwide for streaming on Paramount+. Since production has yet to begin on NCIS: Sydney, there is not yet a trailer. But stay tuned for all the updates sure to unfold as we get closer to a new chapter in NCIS history.