‘NCIS’ Fans Are Loving This Hilarious Teaser for Upcoming Crossover Event

One thing we know for sure. The NCIS cast and their counterparts in Hawaii are loving this new crossover for the season premieres of both shows. At least we think they are.

The always hilarious Jason Antoon (Ernie, NCIS: Hawai’i) filmed a short video of Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant) and Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres) giving their thoughts on the two-hour crossover event. It’s set for Sept. 19.

Then the NCIS: Hawai’i social media account amplified it.

“Checking in, you guys okay?” (excellent use of crying emoji)

So Many Frowns In This NCIS Video. What’s Up with That?

Antoon started the video by asking Valderrama “are you psyched that NCIS: Hawaii is here with you guys?” Valderrama looks like a six-year-old boy, trying not to cry as he shakes his head no and his lip trembles.

Then Antoon asks “What’s wrong Vanessa, you’re not happy to be doing NCIS crossover again?”

“I am, why do you think I’m unhappy?” Lachey answers. She also is sporting a freakish frown, then goes into pretend semi-hysterics.

The CBS social media account told Lachey and Valderrama “you’re both too beautiful to cry.” Then an NCIS: Hawai’i fan directed it back to the Pearl Harbor office. “Wow, That is what ‘Happiness is all about.” Cannot wait (for season two) Kacy Love is Happening.” That’s in reference to the budding relationship between Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kate (Tori Anderson) not Torres-Tennant.

Another fan told Antoon: “Hahahahahaha. My god, you are a genius. I almost spit out my coffee.”

CBS released photos from the production of the NCIS season 20 finale. Ernie and Jane meet some of the OG crew. (Robert Voets/CBS ©2022

Now We Known the Raven Is in Hawaii. Who Else Is Involved?

If you didn’t hear the news earlier this week, NCIS is solving the season 19 finale cliffhanger with a two-part episode that starts in Washington, D.C. and ends on Oahu. Antoon’s Ernie and Lachey’s Jane are on the mainland for the first hour. They already had a scheduled meeting with director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll). But they get roped into helping chase the domestic terrorist known as the Raven. We first heard about the Raven in “The Helpers.” He was trying to release bio-toxins on a Marine base and in town. Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Kasie (Diona Reasonover) almost died. The episode ended with a twist. The Raven sent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) a note, telling him “never more.” (Hopefully, you get the Edgar Allen Poe reference).

In the NCIS season finale, the Raven tried to set up Parker for the murder of his FBI partner. And at the end, Parker and his ex-wife, Viv (Teri Polo) drove away to find out more on the Raven.

Now we know the Raven has ties to Hawaii. The second part of the crossover has Torres and Jess (Katrina Law) headed to Oahu. The Raven is trying is disrupt RIMPAC. That’s the Rim of the Pacific Exercises, which is the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise.

So turn those frowns upside down. This is big fun.