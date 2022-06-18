‘NCIS’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Michael Weatherly’s New Video With His Kids

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly is starting his summer off right! The longtime TV star is taking a break between roles, now that his most recent series Bull has been canceled. And, he’s choosing to go all-out hitting the summer goodies and entertaining carnivals with his kids…and posing some deep philosophical questions to his Twitter followers, as well! And, the fans can’t get enough of this summer fun, commenting on the star’s recent family fun Twitter post.

Former NCIS Star Michael Weatherly Poses A Major Question On His Twitter Page

“What happens when you eat cotton candy?” the former NCIS star asks in a recent video clip he posted to his Twitter account. And, it looks like Weatherly – and his kiddos – will soon find out the answer to this question. As the five-second long video comes to a close, we see Weatherly join his two kiddos, Liam and Olivia, as they enjoy their own helpings of the sugary treat!

“Summer Summer Summer…” Michael Weatherly says in his Friday, June 17 Twitter post.

“It turns me upside down,” the former Bull star quips. “Like a merry-go-round.”

Summer Summer Summer … It turns me upside down. Like a merry-go-round. pic.twitter.com/1JiP2xyoJe — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) June 17, 2022

Of course, fans are loving the outdoor time the longtime actor is spending with his kids this summer. Many of these fans even take a moment to comment on the sweet summertime video.

“What a great family time,” one fan writes in response to Michael Weatherly’s post.

“Olivia and Liam are growing up so fast,” the commenter adds.

What a great family time, Olivia and Liam are growing up so fast, God bless your family. enjoy the carnival 🎡 Big kiss from Colombia 😘 — Luz Angela Vallejo J (@angelazulv) June 17, 2022

“God bless your family. enjoy the carnival,” the message continues, along with a fun Ferris wheel emoji. “Big kiss from Colombia.”

Fans Send Some Positive Messages As Weatherly Enjoys Some Family Time With His Kids

One fan notes how special this moment is for Weatherly and his two kids. After all, kids do grow up really fast!

“I think it’s nice when the parents take the time for the children,” one Twitter user says.

I think it's nice when the parents take the time for the children. They grow up so fast. I hope you had a lot of fun together 😉. Greetings from Germany 🤗😘💕 — 👼[email protected] N.👼 (@OlgaNVF) June 18, 2022

“They grow up so fast,” the commenter adds. “I hope you had a lot of fun together.”

“Cotton Candy!” exclaims another fan.

“One of the Summer favorite treats in the South,” the commenter says. “along with Boiled Peanuts, Cold Coke with Salted Peanuts put in the bottle, Moon Pies and Red Candy or Caramel Apples!”

😂Cotton Candy! One of the Summer favorite treats in the South along with Boiled Peanuts, Cold Coke with Salted Peanuts put in the bottle, Moon Pies and Red Candy or Caramel Apples!

Enjoy the Summer and the Fair and Michael, Happy Father's Day! — Patti Lipscomb (@PattiLipscomb) June 17, 2022

Then, the fan takes a minute to send a few extra wishes to the TV star, wishing a very happy special day to Michael Weatherly.

“Enjoy the Summer,” the fan says in the post “and the Fair and Michael, Happy Father’s Day!”