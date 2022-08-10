‘NCIS’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Pauley Perrette’s New Look in ‘Rad Pic’

Pauley Perrette is living her best life since departing NCIS at the end of the TV drama’s 15th season and retiring from acting altogether. Now, she has fully immersed herself in charitable projects as a devoted activist. Amid her activism though, the NCIS alum is also showing off a brand new look and fans can’t get enough. Check it out.

I was adjusting my camera for a video I can’t tell you about yet and got this rad pic. (I’ll tell you later)

:) pic.twitter.com/tUhuJyBLKO — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) August 10, 2022

“I was adjusting my camera for a video I can’t tell you about yet,” Perrette teased, “and I got this rad pic.”

The “pic” sees the Abby Sciuto actress boasting bright hot pink and yellow hair, with a rainbow-striped shirt to match. Her slew of arm tattoos frames her sultry expression and her pink lip gloss compliments her famously green eyes.

Fans, taking in all the color, had nothing but kind words to share with the longtime NCIS star.

“Looks amazing,” one of Perrette’s followers complimented, “can’t wait to see what you have in store.”

“Looking good pauley,” another fan said.

Plenty of the Abby Sciuto actress’s followers adored her new look, especially all the new colors adorning her hair. But others missed the jet-black look she boasted on NCIS. That said, others called for the star to return to her beloved role. However, those who know the truth behind Pauley Perrette’s departure from the CBS series know that, sadly, Abby Sciuto won’t be returning to the forensics lab ever again. Be sure to read the full story here.

Everything You Need to Know About ‘NCIS’s Next All-New Spinoff Series:

Last fall, fans were introduced to an all-new team of special agents stationed out of Hawai’i’s Pearl Harbor. Now, with NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and its longest-running spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles to return again this fall, fans are looking forward to another all-new iteration of the series: NCIS: Sydney. Heading “down under,” here’s everything we know about the brand new spinoff.

NCIS: Sydney differs from its predecessors as it marks the first time the franchise heads outside of the United States. Set in Sydney, Australia, fans have a while to wait until the new series premieres; producers aren’t planning the show’s drop until sometime in 2023. That said, there’s no shot Sydney will debut alongside of its sister shows.

NCIS: Sydney was confirmed earlier this year, with its roots tied to NCIS: Los Angeles producer Shane Brennan. What makes Brennan’s involvement in the series all the more noteworthy is that the executive is also an Australia native. So hopefully, whenever the show premieres, we’ll see tons of authenticity both in its setting and storylines, given Brennan’s background.

Meanwhile, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i head back to CBS for an exciting crossover premiere event on Monday, September 19th starting at 9 p.m. Then, just a few weeks later, NCIS: Los Angeles premieres its 14th season on Sunday, October 10th.