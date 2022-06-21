‘NCIS’ Fans Debate Their Favorite Team of Agents

NCIS fans, have you ever thought about your perfect group of agents? If you could choose from any season, who would they be?

It’s currently an ongoing discussion with NCIS fans on Reddit. After all, there’s plenty of time to spin the memory wheel, whether it’s going back to Kate Todd leaving the Secret Service for NCIS in the first-ever episode. Or whether it’s the last new NCIS hour when Parker and his ex-wife head out to clear himself of the murder charge. (Check the recap here.)

A user by the name of Llama4everllama started a thread called “Favorite Team.” And this was the user’s idea of the best NCIS team — “Mine is Gibbs, Tony, McGee, Ziva, Abby, Ducky, and Palmer.”

OK, thumbs up to any team with Mark Harmon’s Gibbs as its leader. Harmon left NCIS last October, four episodes into season 19. But this favorite grouping started in season three, when Cote de Pablo joined the team as Ziva David for a two-part premiere Called “Killing Ari” Parts I and II. Ari Haswari killed Kate in the final episode of season two. And coincidentally, Ari and Ziva were brother and sister, although they had different mothers. Ziva gave the team an international flavor. She was a former Mossad agent.

A user named Telenovela_villain, replied: “Agreed, Ziva will forever be unmatched in my heart, but I’ve liked all pairings thus far.”

This specific grouping lasted through 2013, when de Pablo left the series as a permanent character. (Fans didn’t find out her fate until 2016, when she died in a fire at her father’s home. But in 2019, we learn she never died.). The only two characters still with the show full time are McGee (Sean Murray) and Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen). Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) now is a recurring character with a switch in duties. He’s no longer the chief medical examiner. Rather, he’s the NCIS historian.

This grouping was huge for NCIS. When the series premiered in 2003, it ranked as a top 25 for audience, but wasn’t pulling in big numbers (by aught standards). It it the top five in 2009. And by 2013, the series was tops in the country. So lots of folks liked Gibbs, DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), McGee, Abby (Pauley Perrette), Ducky, Jimmy and Ziva.

A user named HellaMoormann wrote “my favorite team is seasons 3-5. So yours, but with Jenny. A close second is seasons 1-2, I love the old more humorous dynamics and Kate.” Lauren Holly played Jenny Shepard, the NCIS director and one-time Gibbs girlfriend. But she was killed at the end of season five, meeting a similar fate as Kate (Sasha Alexander).

Another user (FarahZiva27) also nominated the team working in seasons 11 through 13. So add Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) to the mix. And Rocky Carroll also is there playing boss Leon Vance.

And this latest group also received some love from the NCIS fans. Alden Parker (Gary Cole) has swayed fans his way. So has Jess Knight (Katrina Law). Both were new to start season 19. Parker, a former FBI agent, took over as special agent in charge when Gibbs stayed in Alaska. We didn’t see it on screen, but Gibbs recommended Parker to take his job. Jess was in the NCIS office at the end of season 18. But Law was promoted to full-time cast for the next season. And she now partners with Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), taking Bishop’s spot.

Season 20 premieres in late September. We need our new NCIS content.